Photos: Eleanora Owen In BEING PIAF At The Odyssey Theatre

Actress, singer and writer Eleanora Owen channels the “little sparrow,” sharing both her life story and repertoire with the audience.

By: Oct. 15, 2024
Odyssey Theatre Ensemble’s ongoing “Music at the Odyssey” series presents a two-weekend engagement of “Being Piaf” beginning this Friday. See photos from the production.

Actress, singer and writer Eleanora Owen channels the “little sparrow,” sharing both her life story and repertoire with the audience. Tim Byron Owen directs this original solo play with music that highlights Piaf’s joie de vivre, resilience, and triumph over a life of abject poverty and despair.

For more information, go to OdysseyTheatre.com

Check out the photos below.

Photo Credit: Doug Engalla

Photos: Eleanora Owen In BEING PIAF At The Odyssey Theatre
Eleanora Owen

Photos: Eleanora Owen In BEING PIAF At The Odyssey Theatre
Eleanora Owen

Photos: Eleanora Owen In BEING PIAF At The Odyssey Theatre
Eleanora Owen

Photos: Eleanora Owen In BEING PIAF At The Odyssey Theatre
Eleanora Owen

Photos: Eleanora Owen In BEING PIAF At The Odyssey Theatre
Eleanora Owen

Photos: Eleanora Owen In BEING PIAF At The Odyssey Theatre
Eleanora Owen

Photos: Eleanora Owen In BEING PIAF At The Odyssey Theatre
Eleanora Owen

Photos: Eleanora Owen In BEING PIAF At The Odyssey Theatre
Eleanora Owen




