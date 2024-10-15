Photos: Eleanora Owen In BEING PIAF At The Odyssey Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Odyssey Theatre Ensemble’s ongoing “Music at the Odyssey” series presents a two-weekend engagement of “Being Piaf” beginning this Friday. See photos from the production.

Actress, singer and writer Eleanora Owen channels the “little sparrow,” sharing both her life story and repertoire with the audience. Tim Byron Owen directs this original solo play with music that highlights Piaf’s joie de vivre, resilience, and triumph over a life of abject poverty and despair.

For more information, go to OdysseyTheatre.com

Check out the photos below.

Photo Credit: Doug Engalla

Eleanora Owen

Eleanora Owen

Eleanora Owen

Eleanora Owen

Eleanora Owen

Eleanora Owen

Eleanora Owen

Eleanora Owen

Comments