News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: ELEANOR is Now Playing at Laguna Playhouse

The production will run through Sunday, February 2.

By: Jan. 17, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Laguna Playhouse will one of the most iconic first ladies in American history, Kandis Chappell is Eleanor Roosevelt in ELEANOR written by Mark St. Germain and directed by David Ellenstein (A View from the Bridge, Holmes & Watson, A Shayna Maidel). ELEANOR began previews on Wednesday, January 15 and will run through Sunday, February 2 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach. Check out photos below!

LATEST NEWS

Rubicon Theatre Company WINTERFEST To Feature Works By August Wilson and William Shakespeare
Broadway Star Eva Noblezada Appears With Pacific Jazz Orchestra One Night Only At The Soraya
ABOVE GROUND January 25 Benefit Concert Postponed
ALABASTER LA Premiere to be Presented at Fountain Theatre

A tour-de-force solo performance by Kandis Chappell brings to life the dynamic and iconic First Lady, Eleanor Roosevelt. Both strong and vulnerable, public and private, Eleanor Roosevelt’s fascinating story will sweep you away. Learn more about the passionate and unforgettable woman at the heart of her husband’s presidency whose impact on history cannot be understated.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos