Photos: ELEANOR is Now Playing at Laguna Playhouse

Laguna Playhouse will one of the most iconic first ladies in American history, Kandis Chappell is Eleanor Roosevelt in ELEANOR written by Mark St. Germain and directed by David Ellenstein (A View from the Bridge, Holmes & Watson, A Shayna Maidel). ELEANOR began previews on Wednesday, January 15 and will run through Sunday, February 2 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach. Check out photos below!

A tour-de-force solo performance by Kandis Chappell brings to life the dynamic and iconic First Lady, Eleanor Roosevelt. Both strong and vulnerable, public and private, Eleanor Roosevelt’s fascinating story will sweep you away. Learn more about the passionate and unforgettable woman at the heart of her husband’s presidency whose impact on history cannot be understated.

