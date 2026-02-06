Photos: Cast of the World Premiere of FOURSOME at IAMA Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

IAMA Theatre Company is presenting the world premiere of Foursome. This exciting and hilarious new work about queer love and chosen family is produced in association with Celebration Theatre, Southern California’s oldest LGBTQIA+ theatre company. See first look photos of the cast here!

Written by IAMA Ensemble Member Matthew Scott Montgomery and directed by IAMA Director of the Ensemble Tom DeTrinis, Foursome finds two couples, all the best of friends, exploring and blurring the lines between sex, love, and friendship. A fan favorite from IAMA’s 7th Annual New Works Festival, this razor-sharp, riotously funny, and fearlessly sexy play explores LGBTQIA+ love and the many forms commitment can take. In this witty romantic comedy, four friends gather for a weekend getaway, armed with champagne, secrets, and enough emotional baggage to fill the trunk twice over. As pop anthems echo through the cabin, what begins as a warm, wine-drenched reunion becomes a powder keg of desire, miscommunication, history, unexpected revelations, and more.

Foursome will play February 13 – March 23, 2026 at Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave, Los Angeles.

IAMA Theatre Company’s production of Foursome will feature Adrián Javier* as Tahj, Matthew Scott Montgomery* as Noah, Jimin Moon as Felix, and Calvin Seabrooks as Kobe. The understudies for this production are Brandon Halvorsen, Andre Heimos, and Brendan Scannell. (* denotes IAMA Theatre Company Ensemble Member)