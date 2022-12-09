Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Photos: Carly Hughes, Gabrielle Ruiz & More Help Raise $50,000 For The Homeless In LA at Broadway To The Rescue

Performers this year include J. Elaine Marcos, Michael-Leon Wooley, Rhett George, and many more.

Dec. 09, 2022  

BROADWAY TO THE RESCUE raised $50,000 on Friday, Dec 2nd for HOPE OF THE VALLEY a mission that does extraordinary work for the homeless. The Holiday Benifit THE BIG FAT CHRISTMAS SHOW brought together some of Los Angels' finest performers from broadway that wowed the sold out crowd at the El Portal theatre in LA.

See photos below!

With 52 Broadway Credits combined, performers this year include J. Elaine Marcos, Michael-Leon Wooley, Rhett George, Rena Strobe, Gabrielle Ruiz, Gwen Hollander, Jason Michael Snow, Carly Hughes, Sharon Wilkins, Greg Poland, Nita Whitaker, Clent Bowers and more. Ken Craft, the head of HOPE OF THE VALLEY: "We are so grateful to BROADWAY TO THE RESCUE, the cast and Michael Leon Wooley for putting together such an amazing show! The proceeds from the show will go towards opening three brand, new facilities for homeless families! We continue to be amazed at the generosity of Broadway performers to give sacrificially deserve those in need!"

The event was Produced by Michael-Leon Wooley with Kelly Lynch and Annie Goto with Sarah Stieker as Production manager. Plans for the next event are already underway.

Photo credit: Bob Glatt


BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Preview & Opening Dates Announced for TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 at Center Theatre Gr Photo
Preview & Opening Dates Announced for TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 at Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum
“Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992” is coming to Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum. Previews begin March 8. Opens March 15. Through April 9, 2023.
Interview: Melissa Errico Joyously Radiating Her EVERGREEN HOLIDAY At Feinsteins @ Vitello Photo
Interview: Melissa Errico Joyously Radiating Her EVERGREEN HOLIDAY At Feinstein's @ Vitello's
Fresh from her Carnegie Hall debut last month, Tony-award nominee Melissa Errico brings her holiday show Evergreen Holiday to Feinstein’s at Vitello’s December 21st and 22nd. Accompanied by a jazz trio led by Randy Waldman, Melissa’s special guest Jon Lovitz will join in on the storytelling that has made Melissa a favorite New York Times contributor.
The Progressive Contemporary Dance of Gibney Company To Make Los Angeles Debut at USC Photo
The Progressive Contemporary Dance of Gibney Company To Make Los Angeles Debut at USC
Visions and Voices, USC's premiere arts and humanities program, will present the Gibney Company on Friday, January 20, 2023. The world-class, New York-based contemporary dance company's performance at historic Bovard Auditorium is free and open to the public.
El Portal Theatre Presents Three Special Shows For The Holidays! Photo
El Portal Theatre Presents Three Special Shows For The Holidays!
El Portal Theatre presents three special shows to celebrate the holidays onstage at the historic El Portal Theatre Debbie Reynolds Mainstage, 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in the NOHO Arts District, North Hollywood, CA.

More Hot Stories For You


The Progressive Contemporary Dance of Gibney Company To Make Los Angeles Debut at USCThe Progressive Contemporary Dance of Gibney Company To Make Los Angeles Debut at USC
December 8, 2022

Visions and Voices, USC's premiere arts and humanities program, will present the Gibney Company on Friday, January 20, 2023. The world-class, New York-based contemporary dance company's performance at historic Bovard Auditorium is free and open to the public.
El Portal Theatre Presents Three Special Shows For The Holidays!El Portal Theatre Presents Three Special Shows For The Holidays!
December 7, 2022

El Portal Theatre presents three special shows to celebrate the holidays onstage at the historic El Portal Theatre Debbie Reynolds Mainstage, 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in the NOHO Arts District, North Hollywood, CA.
Free CHARACTER TRANSFORMATION WORKSHOPS: With World Renown Acting Teacher Giles Foreman Announced In NYC And LAFree CHARACTER TRANSFORMATION WORKSHOPS: With World Renown Acting Teacher Giles Foreman Announced In NYC And LA
December 7, 2022

Free three hour character transformation workshops with world renown acting teacher Giles Foreman will be held in person in New York City and Los Angeles. 
Langson IMCA Presents New Exhibition BRUTON SISTERS: MODERNISM IN THE MAKINGLangson IMCA Presents New Exhibition BRUTON SISTERS: MODERNISM IN THE MAKING
December 7, 2022

UCI Jack and Shanaz Langson Institute and Museum of California Art (Langson IMCA) is presenting The Bruton Sisters: Modernism in the Making, a new exhibition organized by guest curator Wendy Van Wyck Good.
World Premiere of ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD & More Announced for East West Players 57th Anniversary SeasonWorld Premiere of ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD & More Announced for East West Players 57th Anniversary Season
December 7, 2022

East West Players, the nation’s longest-running Asian American theater and the largest producer of Asian American theatrical works, is launching its 57th anniversary season.
share