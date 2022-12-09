Photos: Carly Hughes, Gabrielle Ruiz & More Help Raise $50,000 For The Homeless In LA at Broadway To The Rescue

BROADWAY TO THE RESCUE raised $50,000 on Friday, Dec 2nd for HOPE OF THE VALLEY a mission that does extraordinary work for the homeless. The Holiday Benifit THE BIG FAT CHRISTMAS SHOW brought together some of Los Angels' finest performers from broadway that wowed the sold out crowd at the El Portal theatre in LA.

See photos below!

With 52 Broadway Credits combined, performers this year include J. Elaine Marcos, Michael-Leon Wooley, Rhett George, Rena Strobe, Gabrielle Ruiz, Gwen Hollander, Jason Michael Snow, Carly Hughes, Sharon Wilkins, Greg Poland, Nita Whitaker, Clent Bowers and more. Ken Craft, the head of HOPE OF THE VALLEY: "We are so grateful to BROADWAY TO THE RESCUE, the cast and Michael Leon Wooley for putting together such an amazing show! The proceeds from the show will go towards opening three brand, new facilities for homeless families! We continue to be amazed at the generosity of Broadway performers to give sacrificially deserve those in need!"

The event was Produced by Michael-Leon Wooley with Kelly Lynch and Annie Goto with Sarah Stieker as Production manager. Plans for the next event are already underway.

Photo credit: Bob Glatt