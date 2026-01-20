Photos: Angela Bassett Honors Laurence Fishburne, Winners Celebrated at 2026 Voice Arts Awards

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On January 18, The Society of Voice Arts and Sciences announced the winners of the 2026 Voice Arts Awards at a star-studded ceremony that took place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. Check out photos below!

Screen legend Laurence Fishburne received the inaugural James Earl Jones Prize, presented to him by co-star Angela Bassett and James’ son Flynn Earl Jones. This new prize was created in honor of one of the world’s most influential artists, not just in the voice acting community, but in the entertainment industry at large, and will celebrate other performers who embody his artistic excellence, integrity, and cultural impact.

Debbe Hirata received the Legacy Award and Fabián Toro received the Apex Award at this year’s ceremony. Additional guests in attendance included presenters Ania O’Hare, Anika Noni Rose, Anjali Bhimani, Brian Stivale, Chilu Lemba, Dave Fennoy, Dave Kozlowski, David Cuetter, Eric Floyd, Fabiola Stevenson, George Gray, Janora McDuffie, Jennifer Hale, Jim Thornton, Joel Snyder, Miami Abdulal, Nathalia Hencker, Norman Schulman, Paulette Lifton, Reagan To, Ron Meyers, Scott Brick, Sebastian Zancanaro, Shobo Seun, Simon Kennedy, Steve Pogatch, Susie Valerio, Suzanne Elise Freeman-Brick, Victor Rasuk, Wael Habbal, Wanda Dee, Yukiko Fujimura, special guests Delilah Fishburne, Titus Welliver, Eamonn Welliver, Nina Shaw, Shani Atias, SOVAS CEO Rudy Gaskins, SOVAS Vice President Joan Baker, and more.

Now entering its twelfth year, the Voice Arts Awards celebrate creative excellence across more than 150 categories, recognizing achievements in animation, film, TV narration, audiobooks, audio description, video games, political advertising, podcasts, and spoken word. The Voice Arts Awards are presented by Audible, with additional support from United Airlines, Comcast NBCUniversal, SiriusXM, and Telemundo.

Photo Credit: Leon Bennett and Greg Doherty