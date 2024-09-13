Photos: A Noise Within Presents Thornton Wilder's THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Noise Within opened its 2024-25 “True Grit” season last weekend with “The Skin of Our Teeth,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning, time-bending comic romp by Thornton Wilder that’s a testament to the indomitable spirit of humanity.



The archetypical American family, Mr. and Mrs. Antrobus (Frederick Stuart and Trisha Miller) live in Excelsior, New Jersey along with their daughter Gladys (Mildred Marie Langford), son Henry (Christian Henley), and saucy family maid, Sabina (Ann Noble). This year, George and Maggie Antrobus are celebrating 5,000 years of marriage — but now the Ice Age is upon them, floods are coming, and war is on the horizon. The story of the family’s journey through time is the story of mankind: surviving disaster… by the skin of their teeth. The Antrobus family weathers heat waves and deep freezes, pestilence, plague, war and depression, but, through it all, they keep moving forward.



Also in the cast are A Noise Within favorites Kasey Mahaffy and Cassandra Marie Murphy. The large ensemble includes Anthony Adu, Stella Bullock, Julia Chavez, Jacob Cherry, Yannick Haynes, Amber Liekhus, Veronica McFarlane, David A. Rangel, Landon M. Robinson, Micah Schneider and Maya Sta. Ana.



Performances continue through Sept. 29. For more information, go to www.anoisewithin.org.



Check out the photos, below.

