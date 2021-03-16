Photo Flash: IAMA Theatre Company Presents ANYONE BUT ME

L.A.'s acclaimed IAMA Theatre Company presents a compelling new solo comedy about female identity by an exciting Latinx-American voice. Filmed live at L.A.'s Pico Playhouse, Anyone But Me, written and performed by Sheila Carrasco and directed by Margaux Susi, will premiere virtually on March 21 at www.iamatheatre.com, where it will continue streaming through April 18.

In Anyone But Me, Carrasco dissects the psyches of women who struggle with self-identity, exploring the personas we create in order to get by. From the local grocery clerk, to your neighbor's teenage daughter, to that lady from the cult - this play is about women who want to be someone they're not. Someone better, easier, stronger... anyone but them.

"There's a little of me in each of the characters," Carrasco says. "I think most women, at some point in our lives, tend to wrap our identities around a single aspect - a relationship, our job or work ethic, our racial or maybe immigrant background, our perceptions of ourselves as artists. This play is an exploration of all my different alter egos and the insecurities I've had in my life, and about accepting the nuance of everything that makes me who I am. We don't have to be just one thing."

Originally from the South Side of Chicago and an alumna of NYU and Harvard, Carrasco's most recent credits include IAMA's Found: A New Musical ("Carrasco stand[s] out especially" - Stage Raw) and the CBS pilot Ghosts, as Flower, a hippy ghost from the '60s. On TV, she's been seen in I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, The Good Place, Jane the Virgin, Outmatched, The Odd Couple, Life in Pieces, American Housewife and #VanLife for NBC/Universal. She was selected to perform as one of the JFL New Faces of Comedy. Other credits include CBS Showcase (as both a performer and head writer), the Groundlings, UCB, American Repertory Theatre, Moscow Art Theatre, Steppenwolf Garage and Chicago's Court Theatre. Half Chilean/Mapuche, Carrasco is a creator for Más Mejor, Broadway Video's premium comedy studio for Latinx voices. This is Sheila's first solo theater show, and her first time doing one sans wigs and costumes... so basically naked.

"Strong female voices have always been at the center of IAMA," state co-artistic directors Stefanie Black and Katie Lowes. "We knew that supporting Sheila, an undeniably powerful storyteller who is also an IAMA ensemble member, was a no-brainer from the jump. Sheila brings her own unique theatrical expression to our virtual stage, begging the audience to stay present and look within."

For more information and to reserve tickets, go to www.iamatheatre.com