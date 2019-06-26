Photo Flash: SUPPORTIVE WHITE PARENTS At Hollywood Fringe Festival

The new comedy musical Supportive White Parents, a 2019 Fringe Scholarship recipient, will play five performances in the Festival at the Broadwater Black Box, it was announced today. With book and lyrics by Joy Regullano, music by The Sam & Tony Show, music direction by Tony Gonzalez, choreography by Ally Vega, and under the direction of Frank Caeti, the running schedule will be Sunday 6/9 at 5:30pm; Sunday 6/16 at 9:30pm; Wednesday 6/26 at 10pm; Friday 6/28 at 5pm; Sunday 6/30 at 11am. Running time will be 30 minutes.

When an Asian girl tells her parents that she doesn't want to be a doctor anymore, she wishes on a shooting star for supportive white parents. The cast will include (in alphabetical order) Joan Almedilla, Earl Baylon, Gina D'Acciaro, Scott Palmason, Joy Regullano, Greg Smith, and Giselle "G" Tongi.

Joy Regullano has performed with improv and sketch house teams at UCB, Second City Hollywood, and iO West. Television credits include Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Modern Family, Speechless, House of Lies, and Supernatural. Stage work includes The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Takarazuka!!!, and Our Town. She was an inaugural Sesame Street writing fellow, has her own YouTube channel with 1M+ views, and was recently a staff writer on the new Netflix kids show, The Healing Powers of Dude.

The Sam & Tony Show is made up of Sam Johnides and Tony Gonzalez, who hail from Michigan and Texas respectively. They compose and perform in the LA area; Trump in Space at Second City Hollywood is their longest-running show. Their music ranges from the macabre to the magical, from the Underworld with "Happily Ever Under" to a Cabaret-Rock carnival with "Bravura."

Frank Caeti is an alumnus of The Second City National Touring Company and resident company in Las Vegas and Chicago. Television credits include MadTV, Modern Family, Key and Peele, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Adam Ruins Everything, The Hot Wives of Orlando, Reno 911, NCIS, and over three dozen commercials. Regional theatre credits include the Kennedy Center, Goodman Theatre, Kirk Douglas Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, Laguna Playhouse, and Dallas Theater Center. He has directed shows at The Kennedy Center in Washington DC, Second City Hollywood and Chicago, UCB and Comedy Central Stage in Los Angeles including #DateMe, the silent one man show Ithamar Has Nothing to Say, Trump in Space, and the holiday spectacular Twist Your Dickens.

Tickets for Supportive White Parents are $12 and may be obtained online at http://hff19.org/5601 or by phone at (323) 455-4585. The Broadwater Second Stage is located at 6320 Santa Monica Boulevard (one block west of Vine) in Hollywood, 90038.

Photo Credit: Abel Armas Photography



Joy Regullano

Joy Regullano

Gina D'Acciaro, Scott Palmason

Gina D'Acciaro, Joy Regullano, Scott Palmason

Joy Regullano

Gina D'Acciaro, Greg Smith, Joy Regullano, Scott Palmason

Gina D'Acciaro, Greg Smith, Scott Palmason, Tony Gonzalez, Giselle 'G' Tongi, Joy Regullano, Earl Baylon

Gina D'Acciaro, Giselle 'G' Tongi, Greg Smith, Joy Regullano, Earl Baylon, Scott Palmason





