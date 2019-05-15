Photo Flash: Road Theatre Company Presents AT THE TABLE

THE ROAD THEATRE COMPANY and Taylor Gilbert, Founder/Artistic Director together with Sam Anderson, Artistic Director, present the fourth and final show of its 2018-2019 season, the Los Angeles premiere of AT THE TABLE, written by Michael Perlman and directed by Judith Moreland.

AT THE TABLE will preview on Saturday, May 11 at 8pm; Sunday, May 12 at 2pm; Tuesday, May 14; Wednesday, May 15 & Thursday, May 16 at 8pm and will open on Friday, May 17 at 8pm and run through Sunday, July 7 at the Road Theatre on Lankershim, 5108 Lankershim Blvd. (in the Historic Lankershim Arts Center) in North Hollywood.

A Big Chill for the millennial generation, six ethnically and sexually diverse friends head out of the city on their annual weekend retreat. With no social media, no cell phones, no internet allowed at all, this leaves them with one thing to do... look up from their screens and talk to each other. When the liquor starts flowing and the tongues loosen, no conversation is uneventful and no topic is off-limits. In the end, these so-called liberal friends realize they're not as enlightened or diverse as they believe they were.

Photo Credit: Lizzy Kimball



Christian Prentice, Ray Paolantonio, Justin Okin

Cherish Monique Duke and Christian Prentice

Justin Okin, Cherish Monique Duke

Ray Paolantonio and Blake Young-Fountain

Blake Young-Fountain, Avery Clyde, Christian Prentice and Justin Okin

Cherish Monique Duke and Ray Paolantonio





