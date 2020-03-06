Photo Flash: MAN OF GOD at Geffen Playhouse

Get your first look at Man of God at Geffen Playhouse!

During a mission trip to Bangkok, the four members of a Korean Christian girls' youth group discover that their revered pastor has hidden a camera in their hotel bathroom. Samantha is personally wounded that Pastor would do this to her. Jen is worried about how this might affect her college applications. Mimi's out for blood, as usual. And Kyung-Hwa thinks everyone needs to have lower expectations for men. Their communal rage and disillusionment fuel increasingly violent revenge fantasies amidst the no-holds-barred neon bubblegum sex-tourism mecca of Bangkok. Man of God is a funny feminist thriller about that moment when girls realize the male gaze has been watching all along-and decide they're definitely gonna do something about it.

Previews for Man of God began Tuesday, March 3, in the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, March 12, and the production will close Sunday, April 12.

Tickets currently priced at $30.00 - $120.00. Available in person at the Geffen Playhouse box office, by phone at 310.208.5454 or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org. Fees may apply.

Photo Credit: Jeff Lorch

Natasha Tina Liu

Jenapher Zheng and Albert Park

Camryn Kim, Jenapher Zheng, and Albert Park

Jenapher Zheng, Shirley Chen, Natasha Tina Liu, and Camryn Kim

Albert Park, Jenapher Zheng, and Shirly Chen

Shirly Chen, Albert Park, Jenapher Zheng, and Natasha Tina Liu

Albert Park

Shirly Chen

Natasha Tina Liu, Shirly Chen, and Camryn Kim





