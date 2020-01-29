Photo Flash: First Look at THE PACK At Groundlings Theatre In Los Angeles

Article Pixel Jan. 29, 2020  

Each month, Drama Desk Award winner and Emmy® nominee Eugene Pack and his roving band of actors "The Pack" perform staged readings of new original short comedies by the remarkable prize-winning playwright in a variety of venues in the Los Angeles vicinity.

On Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 7:00 p.m., "The Pack" performed at the Groundlings Gary Austin Space on Melrose.

The cast this month includes Chris Parnell, Lainie Kazan, Laraine Newman, Lynne Marie Stewart, Dayle Reyfel, Larry Dorf, Dana Gould, Bradley White, Mitch Silpa, Rachel Ramras, Brian Palermo, Rebecca Lane, Jackie Harris Greenberg, and Intae Kim. Tickets groundlings.com The next evening is set for March 3 at the Pico Playhouse. For information, email reservationspack@gmail.com

Lynne Stewart, Mitch Silpa, Lainie Kazan, Bradley White, Laraine Newman, Larry Dorf, Chris Parnell, Dana Gould, Dayle Reyfel, Intae Kim, Brian Palermo, Eugene Pack, Rachel Ramras, Jackie Harris Greenb

Laraine Newman and Chris Parnell. Photo by Justin Wagner. The Pack at Groundlings Theatre in Los Angeles, Jan. 26, 2020.

Lainie Kazan and Eugene Pack join audience member Michele Lee (center). Photo by Justin Wagner. The Pack at Groundlings Theatre in Los Angeles, Jan. 26, 2020.

Paul Greenberg (audience member) joins cast members Jackie Harris Greenberg, Dana Gould, Eugene Pack. Photo by Justin Wagner. The Pack at Groundlings Theatre in Los Angeles, Jan. 26, 2020.

Audience members Constance Towers (center) and Michele Lee (right) join cast member Lainie Kazan (left). Photo by Justin Wagner. The Pack at Groundlings Theatre in Los Angeles, Jan. 26, 2020.

Laraine Newman and Dana Gould. Photo by Justin Wagner. The Pack at Groundlings Theatre in Los Angeles, Jan. 26, 2020.

Lynne Stewart (l.), Mitch Silpa, Rachel Ramras. Photo by Justin Wagner. The Pack at Groundlings Theatre in Los Angeles, Jan. 26, 2020.

Lainie Kazan (l.), Dayle Reyfel, Brian Palermo. Photo by Justin Wagner. The Pack at Groundlings Theatre in Los Angeles, Jan. 26, 2020.

Audience member Debra Eisenstadt Morgan with playwright Eugene Pack. Photo by Justin Wagner. The Pack at Groundlings Theatre in Los Angeles, Jan. 26, 2020.




