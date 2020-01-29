Photo Flash: First Look at THE PACK At Groundlings Theatre In Los Angeles

Each month, Drama Desk Award winner and Emmy® nominee Eugene Pack and his roving band of actors "The Pack" perform staged readings of new original short comedies by the remarkable prize-winning playwright in a variety of venues in the Los Angeles vicinity.

On Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 7:00 p.m., "The Pack" performed at the Groundlings Gary Austin Space on Melrose.

The cast this month includes Chris Parnell, Lainie Kazan, Laraine Newman, Lynne Marie Stewart, Dayle Reyfel, Larry Dorf, Dana Gould, Bradley White, Mitch Silpa, Rachel Ramras, Brian Palermo, Rebecca Lane, Jackie Harris Greenberg, and Intae Kim. Tickets groundlings.com The next evening is set for March 3 at the Pico Playhouse. For information, email reservationspack@gmail.com





