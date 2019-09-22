Photo Flash: First Look at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The MWT

The Drowsy Chaperone, the Tony-award winning Broadway musical, will be presented at the Morgan-Wixson Theatre, running now through October 13 as the first production of the 2019-20 Mainstage season.

The Drowsy Chaperone features music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison, book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar. Directed by Kristie Mattsson, produced by Michael Jackson Heimos, music direction by Daniel Koh, and choreography by Niko Montelibano.

The cast features (in alphabetical order): Deonté Allen, Jake Asaro, Mirai Booth-Ong, Chris Clonts, Devin Dimitri Dominguez, AnnaLisa Erickson, Michael Heimos, Estaban Hurtado, Daniel Koh, Janet Krajeski, Aric Martin, Audrey Pennington, Serenity Robb, Krystyna Rodriguez, Richard R. Rosales, Jenáe Denise Thompson, Christopher Tiernan, Holly Weber, and Steve Weber.

Regarded as "a musical within a comedy," The Drowsy Chaperone begins when a modern day, die-hard musical theater fan known simply as "Man in Chair" plays his favorite cast album, the fictional 1928 musical comedy The Drowsy Chaperone, on his turntable. As the overture begins, the musical comes to life in his studio apartment, telling the frothy tale of a brazen Broadway starlet giving up her life on the stage to marry her true love and her producer so desperate to keep his showgirl that he will go to great lengths to stop the nuptials. With an elaborate cast of over-the-top characters, including the dashing groom, his best man, two gangsters posing as pastry chefs, the Latin lover, and a drunken chaperone, The Drowsy Chaperone boldly addresses the universal desire in everyone's heart - to be entertained. The Broadway production, starring Sutton Foster, won five Tony Awards.

Presented by Santa Monica's Morgan-Wixson Theatre, 2627 Pico Blvd., September 21 through October 13, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Adults $30, Seniors $26, and Students $23. Visit www.morgan-wixson.org or call (310) 828-7519.





