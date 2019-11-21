Photo Flash: Chris Isaacson & The VFC Project Present #HASH(TAG) AMERICA

Chris Isaacson Presents in association with The VFC Project presented #Hash(tag) America at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood. #Hash(tag) America is a new theatrical musical, an urgent urban rock concert, and a soul stirring personal testimonial all rolled into one powerful explosion of sound, youth, diversity and truth.

Set against original musical collaborations by Anthony Fedorov and other artists, this inspirational new musical explores true stories of social justice, gender identity, race, immigration, and economic inequalities within the fabric of the American experience.



#Hash(tag) America began as a concept album entitled Calling On You (co-produced by Anthony Fedorov and Grammy Award-winner Jeeve Ducornet) from a successfully funded 2016 Kickstarter campaign. Los Angeles will be treated to a concert version of the show first performed to a rousing audience and critical response at New York's The Green Room 42.



The Los Angeles presentation of #Hash(tag) America creative team includes co-direction by David Armstrong and Shidan Majidi, movement by Jasmine Rafael, music arrangements by Rick Hip-Flores (Ain't Too Proud, In Transit), additional lyrics by Kyle Carter, and musical direction by singer-songwriter AJ Rafael.





