Photo Flash: A Glimpse Of The Nerd Vs. Bully Face Off In THE BULLY PROBLEM
The Bully Problem opens this Friday, June 14 , 2019 at the The Broadwater - Main Stage. In this award-winning musical from Michael Gordon Shapiro, impassioned nerds face a slew of school bullies head on, with the help of a mostly-functional android.
The show focuses on the subjects of bullying, intellectual virtuosity, and the importance of human connections. Of the musical, composer Michael Gordon Shapiro remarks "I'm much less interested in bullies than the people they impact. And where the victims are concerned, I'm less interested in their victimhood than their potential. Bullies pick on the weaker kids, and as a side-effect end up preying on the intellectual, artistic, and creative kids - the ones who will grow up to move humanity forward. This musical is about and for them."
Winner of the New Musical Inc.'s 2018 Search for New Musicals and one of the two musicals accepted into the 2018 ASCAP Musical Theatre Worksho! p, The Bully Problem is an all-ages musical about bullying, standing up for yourself...and robots.
Called "A dream come true. Ready for Broadway now." by Indie Voice, The Bully Problem runs as part of The Hollywood Fringe Festival, with shows from June 6-29, 2019. Shapiro, who also composes scores for film, television, video games and the concert hall, has previously written Super Sidekick: The Musical (also featured in FringeNYC) and A Feast of Snacks for the Hollywood Fringe. The Bully Problem is helmed by Joanna Syiek (Indy Award Winner - Direction American Idiot, Broadway World Nomination - Best Direction, The Pokémusical) with musical direction by Jennifer Lin (Stage Raw Nomination - Best Music Direction Priscilla Queen of the Desert). The show is being produced in conjunction with New Musicals Inc., which helped Shapi! ro develop the show.
For tickets and information, visit: thebullyproblem.com
Photo Credit: Matt Kamimura.
Frankie Zabilka, Jordan Mitchell-Love, Clint Blakely, Malissa Marlow, Hallie Mayer, Casey Hunter, Andrew Landecker, Jayna Sweet, Tianna Cohen, Melvin Biteng
Adam Foster Ballard, Allie Costa, Hallie Mayer, Andrew Landecker
Hallie Mayer, Tianna COhen, Melvin Biteng, Allie Costa, Andrew Landecker, and Clint Blakely
Jordan Mitchell-Love, James Everts, Hallie Mayer
Melvin Biteng, Socks Whitmore, Malissa Marlow, Josh Hillinger, Frankie Zabilka, Adam Foster Ballard, Casey Hunter
: Malissa Marlow, Jayna Sweet, Clint Blakely, Casey Hunter, James Everts, Allie Costa, Socks Whitmore, Tianna Cohen, Andrew Landecker, Melvin Biteng, Hallie Mayer
Jayna Sweet, Tianna Cohen, Andrew Landecker, Hallie Mayer and Jordan Mitchell-Love
Josh Hillinger and Socks Whitmore
Allie Costa, Socks Whitmore, James Everts, Tianna Cohen, Andrew Landecker, Hallie Mayer