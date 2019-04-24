Photo Coverage: Curtain Call And Press Night Celebration of SINGIN' IN THE RAIN At La Mirada Theatre

Apr. 24, 2019  

La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts and McCoy Rigby Entertainment present SINGIN' IN THE RAIN, based on the greatest movie musical of all time with screenplay by Betty Comden & Adolph Green and songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed. The fresh new production will be directed & choreographed by Spencer Liff (Emmy nominee for TV's "So You Think You Can Dance" and Broadway's Head Over Heels, Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Falsettos), associate director is Cynthia Ferrer (original "Kathy Selden" in the first National Tour of Singin' in the Rain) with musical direction by Keith Harrison. SINGIN' IN THE RAIN will preview on Friday, April 19, 2019 (with a press opening on Saturday, April 20 at 8pm) and run through Sunday, May 12, 2019 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada. Preceding, it will perform Friday, April 12 through Sunday, April 14 at the Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya), 18111 Nordhoff Street, in Northridge.

Check out opening night photos below!

The "Greatest Movie Musical of All Time" has been faithfully adapted by Broadway legends Betty Comden and Adolph Green from their original award-winning screenplay. Each unforgettable scene, song and dance is accounted for, including the show-stopping title number, complete with an onstage rainstorm! Knock-'em-dead dance routines, hilarious situations, snappy dialogue, and a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards make SINGIN' IN THE RAIN the perfect entertainment for any fan of the Golden Age of movie musicals!

Performances are Wednesdays & Thursdays at 7:30pm; Fridays at 8:00pm; Saturdays at 2:00pm & 8:00pm & Sundays at 2:00pm. There will be no performance on Saturday, April 20 at 2pm.

There will be an Open-Captioned performance on Saturday, May 4 at 2pm and an ASL-interpreted performance on Saturday, May 11 at 2pm. Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will be on Wednesday, April 24 and Wednesday, May 8.

Tickets range from $20 - $94 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website, www.lamiradatheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310.

Student and group discounts are available. $15 Student Tickets available for the first 15 performances of the production. LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.





high res photos


Executive Producer Tom McCoy


Tom McCoy with Patricia Ward Kelly


Michael Starr and Kimberly Immanuel


Ethan Daniel Corbett, DJ Smith, Rodrigo Varandas, Chaz Feuerstine, Grant Hodges, and Samuel Shea


Maggie Darago, Shanon Mari Mills, Clarice ORdaz, Cheyenne Omani,Theresa Murray, Tayler Mettra, and Veronica Gutierrez


Bruce Merkle, BreAnne Wilson, Adam Lendermon, Kelley Dorney, and Justin Cowden


Peter Van Norden and Jamie Torcellini


Sara King


Michael Starr, Kimberly Immanuel, and Brandon Burks


Brandon Burks


Michael Starr and Kimberly Immanuel


Kimberly Immanuel and Michael Starr


Tayler Mettra, Grant Hodges, Maggie Darago, DJ Smith, Veronica Gutierrez, Rodrigo Varandas, Theresa Murray Ethan Daniel Corbett, Shanon Mari Mills, Samuel Shea, Bruce Merkle, Jamie Torcellini, Sara King, Justin Cowden, Kelley Dorney, and Adam Lendermon


Clarice ORdaz, Chaz Feuerstein, Tayler Mettra, Grant Hodges, Maggie Darago, DJ Smith, Candace J. Washington, Bruce Merkle, and Jamie Torcellini


Rodrigo Varandas, Theresa Murray, Ethan Daniel Corbett, Shanon Mari Mills, Samuel Shea, Brandon Burks, Sara King, Kimberly Immanuel, Michael Starr, Kelley Dorney, Grant Hodges, Adam Lendermon, and Cheyenne Omani


The Company


Maggie Darago, Bruce Merkle, DJ Smith, Veronica Gutierrez, Theresa Murray, Ethan Daniel Corbett, Bruce Merkle, Jamie Torcellini, Brandon Burks, Sara King, Kimberly Immanuel, and Michael Starr


The Company


The Company


Grant Hodges, Maggie Darago, Michael Starr, DJ Smith, Kimberly Immanuel, Veronica Gutierrez, Brandon Burks, Theresa Murray, Bruce Merkle, BreAnne Wilson, Jamie Torcellini, Peter Van Norden, Sara King, and Justin Corden


Maggie Darago, Michael Starr, DJ Smith, Kimberly Immanuel, Veronica Gutierrez, Brandon Burks, Theresa Murray, Bruce Merkle, BreAnne Wilson, Jamie Torcellini, Peter Van Norden, Sara King, and Justin Corden


Steven Wishnoff and Byron Batista


Peter Allen Vogt and Associate Director Cynthia Ferrer


Producing Artistic Director B.T. McNicholl and friends


Jacklyn Kelly, Caleb Shaw, Ali Axelrad, and Kyle Henderson


Carly Bracco, Donna Louden, and Richie Ferris


Richard Israel, Kevin Matsumoto, and Maggie Darago


Brent Crayon, Haezeline Go, Rachel Scott, and Tiffany Renee Schwanz


Erika Whalen, Brent Schindele, and Maggie Darago


Ali Axelrad, Carly Bracco, and Amber Snead


Laura Nicole Harrison, Musical Director Keith Harrison, and Blake Silver


Jordan Goodsell, Justin Liekhus, and Amber Liekhus


Liz Ramos-Prosser, Bryan Dobson, and Lauren Decierdo


Paul Romero, Veronica Gutierrez, and Julia Aks


April Malina, Tom McCoy, and Jason Niedle


Tom McCoy with Director/Choreographer Spencer Liff


April Malina and Kaitlin McCoy


Titus Washington, Candace J. Washington, and Giovanni Rincon


Lauren Decierdo and Tom McCoy


Michael Starr and Tom McCoy


Rodrigo Varandas


Musical Director Keith Harrison


Laura Nicole Harrison with Musical Director Keith Harrison


Candace J. Washington and Titus Washington


Kaitlin McCoy and Hair/Wig/Makeup Designer EB Bohks


Sara King and Director Spencer Liff


Tom McCoy and Sara King


Associate Director Cynthia Ferrer and Director Spencer Liff


Kimberly Immanuel


Kimberly Immanuel and Michael Starr


Kimberly Immanuel, Michael Starr, and Brandon Burks


Sara King, Kimberly Immanuel, Michael Starr, and Brandon Burks


Sara King, Kimberly Immanuel, Michael Starr, and Brandon Burks with Director Spencer Liff


Sara King, Kimberly Immanuel, Michael Starr, Brandon Burks, and Bruce Merkle


The Cast and Creative Team


The Cast and Creative Team


The Cast and Creative Team


Tom McCoy and Peter Van Norden


Grant Hodges, Veronica Gutierrez, Michael Starr, Cheryl Baxter-Ratliff, Maggie Darago, and Cynthia Ferrer


Michael Starr and Bryan Dobson


Bruce Merkle, Richard Israel, and Kelley Dorney


Lexi Marman and Justin Cowden


Scott Anthony Brennan, Cheyenne Omani, and Candace J. Washington


Cynthia Ferrer and Michael Starr


Brandon Burks and Steven Stanley


Jeffrey Christopher Todd and Bruce Merkle


Madison Claire Parks and Kimberly Immanuel


Kimberly Immanuel and Michael Starr


Joe Everett Michaels and Todd Adamson


Natalie Iscovich and Kaitlin McCoy


Sara King and Candace J. Washington


Sara King and Michael Starr


Brandon Burks, Sara King, and Michael Starr


Steven Stanley and Rodrigo Varandas


Ashley Loren, Tom McCoy


Sara King, Emmy Raver-Lampman, and Shanon Mari Mills


Theresa Murray, Brandon Burks, and Candace J. Washington


Patricia Ward Kelly and Brandon Burks


Carlin Castellano and Roger Castellano


Ethan Daniel Corbett, Bruce Merkle, and Carlin Castellano


Victor E. Chan, Amber Snead, Patricia Ward Kelly, and Caroline Drage


Jason Niedle, Lighting Designer Steven Young, and April Malina


Todd Adamson, Justin Cowden, Tom McCoy, and Joe Everett Michaels



    popup