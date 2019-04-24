Photo Coverage: Curtain Call And Press Night Celebration of SINGIN' IN THE RAIN At La Mirada Theatre
La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts and McCoy Rigby Entertainment present SINGIN' IN THE RAIN, based on the greatest movie musical of all time with screenplay by Betty Comden & Adolph Green and songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed. The fresh new production will be directed & choreographed by Spencer Liff (Emmy nominee for TV's "So You Think You Can Dance" and Broadway's Head Over Heels, Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Falsettos), associate director is Cynthia Ferrer (original "Kathy Selden" in the first National Tour of Singin' in the Rain) with musical direction by Keith Harrison. SINGIN' IN THE RAIN will preview on Friday, April 19, 2019 (with a press opening on Saturday, April 20 at 8pm) and run through Sunday, May 12, 2019 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada. Preceding, it will perform Friday, April 12 through Sunday, April 14 at the Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya), 18111 Nordhoff Street, in Northridge.
The "Greatest Movie Musical of All Time" has been faithfully adapted by Broadway legends Betty Comden and Adolph Green from their original award-winning screenplay. Each unforgettable scene, song and dance is accounted for, including the show-stopping title number, complete with an onstage rainstorm! Knock-'em-dead dance routines, hilarious situations, snappy dialogue, and a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards make SINGIN' IN THE RAIN the perfect entertainment for any fan of the Golden Age of movie musicals!
Performances are Wednesdays & Thursdays at 7:30pm; Fridays at 8:00pm; Saturdays at 2:00pm & 8:00pm & Sundays at 2:00pm. There will be no performance on Saturday, April 20 at 2pm.
There will be an Open-Captioned performance on Saturday, May 4 at 2pm and an ASL-interpreted performance on Saturday, May 11 at 2pm. Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will be on Wednesday, April 24 and Wednesday, May 8.
Tickets range from $20 - $94 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website, www.lamiradatheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310.
Student and group discounts are available. $15 Student Tickets available for the first 15 performances of the production. LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.
Executive Producer Tom McCoy
Tom McCoy with Patricia Ward Kelly
Michael Starr and Kimberly Immanuel
Ethan Daniel Corbett, DJ Smith, Rodrigo Varandas, Chaz Feuerstine, Grant Hodges, and Samuel Shea
Maggie Darago, Shanon Mari Mills, Clarice ORdaz, Cheyenne Omani,Theresa Murray, Tayler Mettra, and Veronica Gutierrez
Bruce Merkle, BreAnne Wilson, Adam Lendermon, Kelley Dorney, and Justin Cowden
Peter Van Norden and Jamie Torcellini
Michael Starr, Kimberly Immanuel, and Brandon Burks
Michael Starr and Kimberly Immanuel
Kimberly Immanuel and Michael Starr
Tayler Mettra, Grant Hodges, Maggie Darago, DJ Smith, Veronica Gutierrez, Rodrigo Varandas, Theresa Murray Ethan Daniel Corbett, Shanon Mari Mills, Samuel Shea, Bruce Merkle, Jamie Torcellini, Sara King, Justin Cowden, Kelley Dorney, and Adam Lendermon
Clarice ORdaz, Chaz Feuerstein, Tayler Mettra, Grant Hodges, Maggie Darago, DJ Smith, Candace J. Washington, Bruce Merkle, and Jamie Torcellini
Rodrigo Varandas, Theresa Murray, Ethan Daniel Corbett, Shanon Mari Mills, Samuel Shea, Brandon Burks, Sara King, Kimberly Immanuel, Michael Starr, Kelley Dorney, Grant Hodges, Adam Lendermon, and Cheyenne Omani
The Company
Maggie Darago, Bruce Merkle, DJ Smith, Veronica Gutierrez, Theresa Murray, Ethan Daniel Corbett, Bruce Merkle, Jamie Torcellini, Brandon Burks, Sara King, Kimberly Immanuel, and Michael Starr
The Company
The Company
Grant Hodges, Maggie Darago, Michael Starr, DJ Smith, Kimberly Immanuel, Veronica Gutierrez, Brandon Burks, Theresa Murray, Bruce Merkle, BreAnne Wilson, Jamie Torcellini, Peter Van Norden, Sara King, and Justin Corden
Maggie Darago, Michael Starr, DJ Smith, Kimberly Immanuel, Veronica Gutierrez, Brandon Burks, Theresa Murray, Bruce Merkle, BreAnne Wilson, Jamie Torcellini, Peter Van Norden, Sara King, and Justin Corden
Steven Wishnoff and Byron Batista
Peter Allen Vogt and Associate Director Cynthia Ferrer
Producing Artistic Director B.T. McNicholl and friends
Jacklyn Kelly, Caleb Shaw, Ali Axelrad, and Kyle Henderson
Carly Bracco, Donna Louden, and Richie Ferris
Richard Israel, Kevin Matsumoto, and Maggie Darago
Brent Crayon, Haezeline Go, Rachel Scott, and Tiffany Renee Schwanz
Erika Whalen, Brent Schindele, and Maggie Darago
Ali Axelrad, Carly Bracco, and Amber Snead
Laura Nicole Harrison, Musical Director Keith Harrison, and Blake Silver
Jordan Goodsell, Justin Liekhus, and Amber Liekhus
Liz Ramos-Prosser, Bryan Dobson, and Lauren Decierdo
Paul Romero, Veronica Gutierrez, and Julia Aks
April Malina, Tom McCoy, and Jason Niedle
Tom McCoy with Director/Choreographer Spencer Liff
April Malina and Kaitlin McCoy
Titus Washington, Candace J. Washington, and Giovanni Rincon
Musical Director Keith Harrison
Laura Nicole Harrison with Musical Director Keith Harrison
Candace J. Washington and Titus Washington
Kaitlin McCoy and Hair/Wig/Makeup Designer EB Bohks
Sara King and Director Spencer Liff
Associate Director Cynthia Ferrer and Director Spencer Liff
Kimberly Immanuel and Michael Starr
Kimberly Immanuel, Michael Starr, and Brandon Burks
Sara King, Kimberly Immanuel, Michael Starr, and Brandon Burks
Sara King, Kimberly Immanuel, Michael Starr, and Brandon Burks with Director Spencer Liff
Sara King, Kimberly Immanuel, Michael Starr, Brandon Burks, and Bruce Merkle
The Cast and Creative Team
The Cast and Creative Team
The Cast and Creative Team
Tom McCoy and Peter Van Norden
Grant Hodges, Veronica Gutierrez, Michael Starr, Cheryl Baxter-Ratliff, Maggie Darago, and Cynthia Ferrer
Michael Starr and Bryan Dobson
Bruce Merkle, Richard Israel, and Kelley Dorney
Lexi Marman and Justin Cowden
Scott Anthony Brennan, Cheyenne Omani, and Candace J. Washington
Cynthia Ferrer and Michael Starr
Brandon Burks and Steven Stanley
Jeffrey Christopher Todd and Bruce Merkle
Madison Claire Parks and Kimberly Immanuel
Kimberly Immanuel and Michael Starr
Joe Everett Michaels and Todd Adamson
Natalie Iscovich and Kaitlin McCoy
Sara King and Candace J. Washington
Brandon Burks, Sara King, and Michael Starr
Steven Stanley and Rodrigo Varandas
Sara King, Emmy Raver-Lampman, and Shanon Mari Mills
Theresa Murray, Brandon Burks, and Candace J. Washington
Patricia Ward Kelly and Brandon Burks
Carlin Castellano and Roger Castellano
Ethan Daniel Corbett, Bruce Merkle, and Carlin Castellano
Victor E. Chan, Amber Snead, Patricia Ward Kelly, and Caroline Drage
Jason Niedle, Lighting Designer Steven Young, and April Malina
Todd Adamson, Justin Cowden, Tom McCoy, and Joe Everett Michaels