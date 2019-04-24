Photo Coverage: Curtain Call And Press Night Celebration of SINGIN' IN THE RAIN At La Mirada Theatre

La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts and McCoy Rigby Entertainment present SINGIN' IN THE RAIN, based on the greatest movie musical of all time with screenplay by Betty Comden & Adolph Green and songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed. The fresh new production will be directed & choreographed by Spencer Liff (Emmy nominee for TV's "So You Think You Can Dance" and Broadway's Head Over Heels, Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Falsettos), associate director is Cynthia Ferrer (original "Kathy Selden" in the first National Tour of Singin' in the Rain) with musical direction by Keith Harrison. SINGIN' IN THE RAIN will preview on Friday, April 19, 2019 (with a press opening on Saturday, April 20 at 8pm) and run through Sunday, May 12, 2019 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada. Preceding, it will perform Friday, April 12 through Sunday, April 14 at the Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya), 18111 Nordhoff Street, in Northridge.

Check out opening night photos below!

The "Greatest Movie Musical of All Time" has been faithfully adapted by Broadway legends Betty Comden and Adolph Green from their original award-winning screenplay. Each unforgettable scene, song and dance is accounted for, including the show-stopping title number, complete with an onstage rainstorm! Knock-'em-dead dance routines, hilarious situations, snappy dialogue, and a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards make SINGIN' IN THE RAIN the perfect entertainment for any fan of the Golden Age of movie musicals!

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN will preview on Friday, April 19, 2019 (with a press opening on Saturday, April 20 at 8pm) and run through Sunday, May 12, 2019 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

Performances are Wednesdays & Thursdays at 7:30pm; Fridays at 8:00pm; Saturdays at 2:00pm & 8:00pm & Sundays at 2:00pm. There will be no performance on Saturday, April 20 at 2pm.

There will be an Open-Captioned performance on Saturday, May 4 at 2pm and an ASL-interpreted performance on Saturday, May 11 at 2pm. Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will be on Wednesday, April 24 and Wednesday, May 8.

Tickets range from $20 - $94 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website, www.lamiradatheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310.

Student and group discounts are available. $15 Student Tickets available for the first 15 performances of the production. LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.

















