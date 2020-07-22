Pasadena Playhouse Announces The Launch Of PLAYHOUSE LIVE

Pasadena Playhouse announces the launch of PlayhouseLive, a first-of-its-kind nonprofit streaming platform to showcase theatrical productions from multiple theaters around the country to a national and international audience.

Premiering this fall, PlayhouseLive will be a digital hub for high-quality digital theater experiences, presenting live and live-captured performances, original series, educational programming and other industry-related content in a new form.



Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman shared, "As the harsh realities of COVID's impact on live theater were becoming clear, we began work on a digital hub that would connect the artists and audiences who were reaching out for each other during this challenging time. The Playhouse has historically been an innovator and we continue that spirit on this new adventure in the digital world."



PlayhouseLive will break down the physical boundaries of theater walls and open access to audiences all over the world. It will also be integrated into The Pasadena Playhouse's Community at Play program which remove barriers to arts participation and ensures free and low-cost ways to engage with the arts. Distribution channels will include a standalone website, iPhone and Android apps, AppleTV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Chromecast, and AirPlay, among others.



Powered by Pasadena Playhouse, PlayhouseLive programming will include new filmed productions, staged readings, and cabarets, as well as original series, documentaries, and theater classes. It will be a home for a wide array of theatrical voices through new and revisited work. PlayhouseLive will also serve as an online companion to the work that Pasadena Playhouse and partner theaters create on our stages once live theater performances resume. The initial slate of programming for PlayhouseLive will be announced next month.



The new digital theater hub will offer free content, pay-per-view events, as well an all-access Membership.



Feldman shared, "Initially, most of the content will be generated by Pasadena Playhouse as we have been working on this since the Playhouse was shut down. As our library grows, our goal is for the platform to serve the nonprofit theater community including the digital productions and original series created by our partners as well."



To get more information about PlayhouseLive and its programming, sign up for the newsletter at www.playhouselive.org.



