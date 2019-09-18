Pacific Symphony's 2019-20 Pops Series Kicks Off With A Tribute To Two Broadway Legends

A star-studded cast of Broadway artists joins Pacific Symphony to take audiences on a journey through the theatrical worlds of musical masterminds Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber, featuring selections from "Phantom of the Opera," "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," "Jesus Christ Superstar," "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum," "Cats," "Gypsy" and many more! Principal Pops Conductor Richard Kaufman leads the 2019-20 Pops Season opening night with special guest artists Debbie Gravitte, Scarlett Strallen and Hugh Panaro.

The 2019-20 Pops opener, "An Evening with Stephen Sondheim & Andrew Lloyd Webber" takes place on Friday and Saturday, November 1-2 at 8 p. m. in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Single tickets start at $40. This concert is a part of the 2019-20 Pops Series. Subscription packages of four or more concerts are still available. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or go to www.PacificSymphony.org.





