Pacific Symphony Partners with KCET and PBS SoCal to Broadcast Four Episodes Of SOUTHLAND SESSIONS PRESENTS

Pacific Symphony announced today a broadcast partnership with KCET and PBS SoCal for the upcoming airing of four programs as part of its new weekly arts and culture series "Southland Sessions."

Pacific Symphony is pleased to be featured on this new series, which showcases the vibrancy and resilience of creators across Southern California during the pandemic, featuring everything from drive-thru art exhibitions to Chicano comedies and underground DJ sets. Pacific Symphony concerts to be featured include "Opening Night with Pacific Symphony"; "Virtual Violin Virtuosos"; "A Salute to the Heroes"; and "Beethoven @ 250."

Due to the uncertainty caused by coronavirus, Pacific Symphony is postponing the originally scheduled 2020-21 season at Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall to the 2021-22 season. Music Director Carl St.Clair has pivoted in his creative thinking to reimagine programming for the current season, keeping in mind current health regulations. Southland Sessions Presents Pacific Symphony is the first reimagined programming to be announced for this season.

"As Pacific Symphony has focused on alternate, reimagined programming for the 20-21 season, we are pleased to partner with KCET and PBS SoCal on the innovative Southland Sessions series," comments Pacific Symphony President and CEO John Forsyte. "For the four programs, the orchestra is opening its vaults of recorded concerts. Each concert will feature the Symphony in replays of masterworks from the archives and newly recorded original performances, as well as artist and conductor interviews. And our Music Director, Carl St.Clair, will be the host for all four episodes."

Episode 1: "Opening Night with Pacific Symphony"

KCET broadcast: Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. | PBS SoCal broadcast: Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.

Following in the tradition of past season openers, Pacific Symphony's virtual "Opening Night" is reconceptualized for the uncommon era in which we find ourselves. The program-a virtual piano extravaganza-will be offered in an innovative way, featuring five internationally renowned piano soloists in their home studios around the world: Olga Kern, Louis Lortie, André Watts, and piano duo Christina and Michelle Naughton. The program features 19th and 20th century masterworks by Beethoven, Dvořák, Rachmaninoff and Ravel.

Episode 2: "Virtual Violin Virtuosos"

KCET broadcast: Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. | PBS SoCal broadcast: Oct. 31 at 7 p.m.

Enjoy a trio of world-class violinists in their home studios. Favorite virtuosos Anne Akiko Meyers and Philippe Quint join Pacific Symphony's Concertmaster Dennis Kim in "Virtual Violin Virtuosos." Two Baroque masterworks highlight the program: Akiko Meyers and Kim are the soloists in Bach's Double Violin Concerto, and Quint performs "Winter" from Vivaldi's "Four Seasons."

Episode 3: "A Salute to the Heroes"

KCET broadcast: Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. | PBS SoCal broadcast: Nov. 21 at 7 p.m.

Carl St.Clair and Pacific Symphony offer a touching tribute honoring veterans, healthcare workers, armed service members and first responders in "A Salute to the Heroes." Program highlights include Beethoven, Barber, Copland and additional works to be announced.

Episode 4: "Beethoven @ 250"

KCET broadcast: Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. | PBS SoCal broadcast date: Dec. 26 at 7 p.m.

Despite a global pandemic, classical music's birthday boy will not be denied. Carl St.Clair and Pacific Symphony celebrate the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven's birth. The culmination of this program will be the composer's great work to humanity, Symphony No. 9, in an archival recording of the orchestra's 2012 Plazacast at Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

For more information, visit PacificSymphony.org/SouthlandSessions or kcet.org/southlandsessions.

