Pacific Resident Theatre Extends the Run of THE SPY WHO WENT INTO REHAB

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What happens when a James Bond-like spy gets sent to rehab for his excessive drinking, gambling, womanizing and anger issues? His journey to enlightenment gets derailed, when his archenemy shows up for a final confrontation. A comedic look at how an outdated male relic, who still embodies toxic masculinity, learns to think differently, courtesy of a colorful group of “woke,” self-aware recovering addicts.

Continuing through August 25. Check website for schedule: https://pacificresidenttheatre.org/

“As a lifelong fan of James Bond, the movies and books, as well as all things 60's era spy, I was musing on the character of Bond. I realized that he was an alcoholic, a sex addict, nicotine addict and gambling addict. The story grew from that,” explains playwright Gregg Ostrin. “It's a play about taking ownership of your behavior, about becoming the best version of the person you were meant to be. But with a lot of comedy.”

Gregg Ostrin (Playwright) is known for his works The Soul of Motown (Stage West Theater, Calgary), Truffles (Secret Door Theater, New York City), Kowalski (Two Roads Theater), Rank & File (Hudson Theater). His play The Beverly Hills Hotel Peace Talks will premiere at the The Coachella Valley Rep in Palm Springs next summer.

Cyndy Fujikawa (Director) has helmed productions of Ellen McLaughlin's Tongue of a Bird, Kres Mersky's Martin is Mine, Nuts 'n Chews at PRT and The Last Vaudevillian, a play based on her mom and their family's roots in theatre and vaudeville. Cyndy directed and produced the documentary “Ninety Minutes Later,” about the fatal police shooting of ER actress Vanessa Marquez, to be released this year. Cyndy is a “Usual Suspect” at New York Theatre Workshop and member of Antaeus Playwrights Lab.

The cast includes Satiar Pourvasei as Simon (PRT: Marco in Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge, Skylight Theatre Company: Ebrahim-Hostage, The Actors' Gang & New Vic/Santa Barbara: Janis-War Words). Jill Renner as Stella (A Noise Within: Arcadia, LA Theatre Works: The Graduate, Pride and Prejudice, The Guilty Mother, UCLA LIVE: Medea. Recent TV: Lessons in Chemistry - APPLE TV). Stuart Howard as Gary/Lazarus (Disney Hall: Narrator-Glories of Shakespeare, Getty Museum Theater: Menelaus-Trojan Women, PRT Otherwise Engaged, Antaeus, Duke-Patience, Hollywood Court: George-Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf). Rachel Townsend as Yvonne (Consuelo in Unfinished Women Cry in No-Man's Land While a Bird Dies in a Gilded Cage, directed by Shirley Jo Finney, Julia in Wedding Band, directed by Debbie Allen). Alondra Andrade as Pixie (last seen in the short film “The Duchenne's” directed by Michael Zhang, and feature film “Mommy Monster” directed by award winner, Pierre Tsigaridis.

Pacific Resident Theatre is nationally recognized as one of the top regional theaters on the West Coast. The company presents works of the highest quality, in order to entertain, inform and educate its multicultural community. In addition to the company's commitment to rediscover the rarely performed classics, PRT is focused on fostering and developing new works through the collaboration of an artistic ensemble influenced by societal relevance, past, present and future. Pacific Resident Theatre promotes the theatre arts by providing opportunities for artists and craftsmen to develop and enrich their skills.

“The Spy Who Went Into Rehab” runs at 8pm on July 26, 27, August 2, 3, 16, 17, 23, 24 and at 3pm on July 28, and August 18, 24, 25. Pacific Resident Theatre is located at 703 Venice Blvd, Venice, CA 90291. Street parking or limited free lot behind building. Tickets $35 (Seniors 55+ and Students $25; Student rush at door $12). Tickets: https://pacificresidenttheatre.org/ or call (310) 822-8392.

* Run time is approximately 80 minutes (no intermission)

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL