Pacific Jazz Orchestra and Heart of LA to Host Summer Jazz Intensive for Youth

Pacific Jazz Orchestra (PJO) and Heart of Los Angeles have announced a strategic partnership, launching a highly anticipated Summer Jazz Intensive for aspiring high school and college music students ages 14-20 who are passionate about jazz performance.

This marks the first collaboration between the two acclaimed organizations. The inaugural two-week summer enrichment program – open to brass, string, woodwind, and rhythm players – runs June 15-26, 2026, at the Heart of Los Angeles campus in Lafayette Park.

Program highlights include personalized instrumental instruction and rigorous ensemble training provided by PJO's world-class jazz artists; panel discussions with industry leaders providing insights into the music business; a private tour of the renowned Evergreen Studios, where greats such as Beyoncé, Ringo Starr, and Frank Sinatra have recorded; and a culmination performance. April 1 is the deadline to submit an online application, available at pacificjazz.org, and a recorded video audition.

Pacific Jazz Orchestra is an eminent 40-piece, LA-based, hybrid, big band and string orchestra founded by Artistic Director Chris Walden, a seven-time GRAMMY-nominated composer/arranger/conductor. Heart of Los Angeles is an award-winning community-based organization that provides robust enrichment opportunities for youth, delivering a comprehensive array of after-school academic, arts, athletics, music, and wellness programs for youth ages 6-24.

“Pacific Jazz Orchestra is proud to partner with Heart of Los Angeles to present this transformational jazz program,” says seven-time GRAMMY-nominated composer/arranger/conductor Chris Walden, who founded Pacific Jazz Orchestra in 2022. “The Summer Jazz Intensive provides an incredible opportunity for young people to enhance their jazz skills in an ensemble or orchestral setting under the tutelage of some of the best jazz artists in the business. The program helps bridge the gap in instrumental jazz education by providing invaluable mentorship and instruction. We are proud to nurture young talent and help shape the future of jazz by ensuring its continued evolution.”



Walden adds, “Heart of Los Angeles is a dream partner in this educational endeavor with its deep commitment to serving students who represent richly diverse racial, economic, and cultural backgrounds, including underserved youth in Central and South Central Los Angeles.”

Heart of Los Angeles CEO Tony Brown states, “Heart of Los Angeles is delighted to collaborate with Pacific Jazz Orchestra on the Summer Jazz Intensive, which is open to students from across the Southland as well as members of the Heart of Los Angeles community. The musical artists providing instruction for this significant jazz education program are leaders in their field with decades of unparalleled professional experience.”

The PJO collaboration exemplifies Heart of Los Angeles' approach to program development, which is firmly rooted in an ethic of partnership, Brown notes. “Whether it's sharing space with the City Recreation & Parks Department, offering instrumental music education as a joint venture with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, or working hand-in-hand with longstanding organizations to expand our work into South Central and Watts, the benefit to kids is exponentially greater when the institutions supporting their development lean into their strengths and work together.”

The Summer Jazz Intensive is a highly structured program. Morning sessions include section rehearsals and individual instrumental instruction by members of Pacific Jazz Orchestra, fostering skill and improvisation development through personalized guidance. Afternoon sessions focus on full ensemble (tutti) rehearsals conducted by Walden himself, providing students the opportunity to refine their ensemble playing under an esteemed conductor.

A series of lectures, workshops, and panel discussion on topics such as orchestration, ear training, career advice, and the music business provide students with a well-rounded foundation for their growth.

The Summer Jazz Intensive wraps with students showcasing their progress in a culminating recital concert, open to family, friends, and the community. The performance is designed to serve as both a celebration of their hard work and an opportunity to gain live performance experience in a professional setting.



Tuition and Application Information

Tuition for Pacific Jazz Orchestra's “Summer Jazz Intensive” is $1,200. Need-based tuition assistance is available for qualified applicants thanks to the Hal Gaba Scholarship Fund. For more information and to apply, visit www.pacificjazz.org.