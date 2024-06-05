Pacific Conservatory Theatre Reveals Summer Season 60

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PCPA has announced the lineup for its Summer Season 60, from June 13th through September 8th, 2024, at Solvang Festival Theater and Marian Theatre in Santa Maria. This season promises a captivating blend of comedy, drama, and musical theater, featuring four sensational productions: Little Shop of Horrors, The Play That Goes Wrong, Cabaret, and The Agitators. Get your tickets today at pcpa.org!

Little Shop of Horrors

Opening the season on June 13th through July 7th at Solvang Festival Theater, Little Shop of Horrors is a beloved cult classic musical, with book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken. Mushnik’s flower shop on Skid Row is about to go under, until Seymour, a tragically shy assistant, stumbles upon a new breed of plant with an unusual appetite - for blood. Little Shop of Horrors is a hilarious, musical hit and sci-fi homage to B-movies, that continues to devour the hearts of theatergoers for over 30 years.

The Play That Goes Wrong

From June 27th through the 30th at the Marian Theatre and July 12th through the 28th at Solvang Festival Theater. Theatergoers will be treated to side-splitting laughter with The Play That Goes Wrong. Written by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, and Jonathan Sayer, this award-winning comedy is a hilarious depiction of a theater company attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery, with everything that can go wrong hilariously derailing their production.

Cabaret

Beginning July 18th through the 27th at the Marian Theatre and August 2nd through the 25th at Solvang Festival Theater, Cabaret takes center stage. Book by Joe Masteroff, based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood, music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb. This iconic musical is set in Berlin as the 1920s ended, and as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich, you can forget your troubles at the Cabaret. Widely acknowledged as a rare musical masterpiece, Cabaret resonates with fresh urgency in our contemporary world.

The Agitators

Closing the season from August 22nd through the 25th at the Marian Theatre and August 29th through September 8th at Solvang Festival Theater, The Agitators by Mat Smart presents young abolitionists, Frederick Douglass, and Susan B. Anthony, full of dreams and seemingly common purpose when they meet in Rochester New York in the 1840s and form an unexpected friendship. Mat Smart’s historical play of rebellion and revolution, personal passion, and sacrifice, reverberates powerfully in our America of today.

Ticket Information

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit pcpa.org or call the box office at (805) 922-8313.

