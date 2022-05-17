PRETTY WOMAN: The Musical Celebrates LA Premiere at The Dolby Theatre in June

Broadway in Hollywood has announced that PRETTY WOMAN: The Musical, set in 1980s Hollywood, will celebrate its Los Angeles Premiere in Hollywood at the Dolby Theatre from June 15 to July 3, 2022.

PRETTY WOMAN: The Musical will play Tuesdays through Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm, and Sundays at 1pm & 6:30pm. Tickets start at $39, and are available for purchase online at www.BroadwayInHollywood.com or www.Ticketmaster.com. Tickets may also be purchased by phone at 800-982-2782 or at the Dolby Theatre Box office located at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard. For added convenience, tickets may also be purchased at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre box office located at 6233 Hollywood Boulevard. For current box office hours, visit www.BroadwayInHollywood.com. PRETTY WOMAN: The Musical is recommended for ages 13 and up. All patrons must have a ticket, regardless of age. Performance run time is 2 hour and 30 minutes including intermission.



The tour will also play in Costa Mesa at Segerstrom Center for the Performing Arts from July 5 - July 17 2022.



PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, is now on tour! Starring Broadway superstar and Tony Award-nominee Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and rising star Olivia Valli as the charming and charismatic Vivian Ward, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).



Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. "If you love the movie, you'll love the musical!" (BuzzFeed News).



Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman." Produced by New Regency Productions, Pretty Woman the film was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990. Now, 30 years later, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is "Big romance and big fun!" (Broadway.com). "Irresistible! A romantic fantasy. A contemporary fairy tale," says The Hollywood Reporter. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL delivers on all the iconic moments you remember. Get ready to experience this dazzling theatrical take on a love story for the ages.



Are you ready to fall in love again?



For more information, visit https://prettywomanthemusical.com/.