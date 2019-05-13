PHO GIRL to Premiere at Hollywood Fringe
Written and directed by Chambers Stevens, Pho Girl, starring Brigitte Ngo-Trinh, winner of the Hollywood Fringe Festival First Time Producers Award, will present the world premiere at 2019 Hollywood Fringe Fest June 8, @ 8PM, at Studio Stage.
Performances: Sat. June 8 @6PM | Sat. June 15 @4:30PM | Thurs, June 20 @11:30PM | Sat, June 22 @7:30PM | Thurs, June 27 @7PM - Tickets: http://hff19.org/5630
What happens if everything you thought about yourself was a lie? You can take a girl out of Little Saigon, but you can't take Little Saigon out of the girl. Not even with a DNA test. Sushi, Korean barbeque, Pad Thai...with Pho still on the menu. The search identity has never looked so yummy. Eat it up!
THE PRODUCTION TEAM
Playwright & Director Chambers Stevens
Actress & Producer Brigitte Ngo-Trinh
PERFORMANCES DATES | TICKETS | VENUE
Studio Stage (MainStage) - 520 N. Western Ave. Los Angeles, CA. 90004
Running time: 50 minutes