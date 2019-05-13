PHO GIRL to Premiere at Hollywood Fringe

May. 13, 2019  

Written and directed by Chambers Stevens, Pho Girl, starring Brigitte Ngo-Trinh, winner of the Hollywood Fringe Festival First Time Producers Award, will present the world premiere at 2019 Hollywood Fringe Fest June 8, @ 8PM, at Studio Stage.

What happens if everything you thought about yourself was a lie? You can take a girl out of Little Saigon, but you can't take Little Saigon out of the girl. Not even with a DNA test. Sushi, Korean barbeque, Pad Thai...with Pho still on the menu. The search identity has never looked so yummy. Eat it up!

THE PRODUCTION TEAM

Playwright & Director Chambers Stevens

Actress & Producer Brigitte Ngo-Trinh

PERFORMANCES DATES | TICKETS | VENUE

Studio Stage (MainStage) - 520 N. Western Ave. Los Angeles, CA. 90004

Sat. June 8 @6PM | Sat. June 15 @4:30PM | Thurs, June 20 @11:30PM | Sat, June 22 @7:30PM

Thurs, June 27 @7PM

Tickets: $10.00 - On sale at: http://hff19.org/5630

Running time: 50 minutes

 



