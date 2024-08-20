PEACE BE WITH YOU To Open At The Wayward Artist

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Wayward Artist, Santa Ana's own ensemble theatre company, will present Peace Be With You from September 13th through the 22nd at its exclusive theater venue at the Grand Central Art Center in Downtown Santa Ana, 125 N. Broadway #E. This new play was written by Orange County Playwrights Alliance (OCPA) Director Eric Eberwein.

Peace Be With You is the story of Lee who just signed up for the Marines. His mother is aghast. His old girlfriend fears the worst. His boyfriend approves. The journey changes him and their relationships. When deployment takes him into combat, Lee decides he wants out. He comes up with an elaborate plan – a scheme to disappear mysteriously, seize media attention, and resurface to tell the truth about what American troops are doing in the latest war. But will his escape make casualties of those he loves?

"Eberwein has created a complex and emotional story of a young man searching for his purpose and place to be. Something most people can relate to at some point in their lives,” said Director Joe Lauderdale of this coming of age story. “The actors, currently in rehearsal, are using all their skills to create characters that are fully three dimensional and relatable. The theatrical, rather than fully realistic quality of the play, often with poetic dialogue, is a challenge we are reveling in and we can't wait to reveal this perhaps tragic story to an audience."

The Wayward Artist Friday September 13 at 7:30pm

Grand Central Art Center Saturday September 14 at 7:30pm

125 N. Broadway Sunday September 15 at 2:00pm

Santa Ana, CA 92701 Thursday September 19 at 7:30pm

Friday September 20 at 7:30pm

Saturday September 21 at 7:30pm

Sunday September 22 at 2:00pm

TICKETS:

www.thewaywardartist.org/peace-be-with-you

657-205-6273

ABOUT THE WAYWARD ARTIST:

The work of The Wayward Artist is edgy and unafraid to push the envelope of politeness, political correctness, and propriety. It doesn't shy away from adult content, language and mature subject matter. It's about innovation and re-invention and, wherever possible, delight in showing audiences a mirror to challenge pride, prejudices, and point-of-view. Its mission is to be the home for wayward artists - the lost, the naked, the vulnerable and to produce wayward works of a professional quality - works that are new, edgy and reimagined.

