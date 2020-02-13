PAM ANN RETURNS Comes To Catalina Jazz Club For One Night Only

CATALINA JAZZ CLUB IN HOLLYWOOD International celebrity air hostess Pam Ann will bring her newest show Pam Ann Returns to Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood for one performance only on Wednesday, March 11, at 8:30pm, it was announced today by Chris Isaacson Presents.

Pam Ann's barbed wit has seen her fly many a risky route and negotiate even the most politically incorrect flight path with her blisteringly funny take on the world of airlines and air crews. Nothing is out of the reach of her pristine white gloves, strutting up the aisle with a trolley full of beautifully unpredictable, acerbic airline satire. There's not much Pam hasn't seen or done - from crewing Elton John 's private jet at his express request, sharing a stadium stage on a UK tour with Cher, to counting Madonna among her legion of devoted fans worldwide. From planes to ships, Pam Ann's caustic wit knows no bounds. Fasten your seatbelts and prepare for takeoff ... the Queen of the Sky guarantees a turbulent and hysterical flight!





