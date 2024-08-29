Original Vampire Rock Popera BLOOD/LOVE to Debut at The Crimson

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Blood/Love is a new, all-original vampire rock popera featuring twenty-five songs that tell a tale of love, friendship, heartbreak, and redemption. Blood/Love will play The Crimson, a gothic nightclub in a truly immersive staging where vampires roam among the living at 6356 Hollywood Blvd (at Schrader Blvd), First Floor, 90028 from September 26 to November 2.

Tickets are available at bloodlove.com.



Fusing vampire lore, pop music, choreography, and nightlife into one entrancing musical experience, Blood/Love offers an ultimate night out. The evening begins in The Crimson's cocktail lounge with signature craft cocktails. Audiences then move to the intimate theater for the 75-minute immersive performance (VIP seating available). After the 9:30pm performances, a moonlit DJ after-party is available in The Atrium, the Crimson's night club.



Blood/Love features Cam Anthony (The Voice winner season 20), Brennin Hunt (Roger in Fox RENT: Live), and Daniel Franzese (Mean Girls).



Blood/Love has book and music by Carey Sharpe and GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter/producer Dru DeCaro (Em Beihold's platinum radio #1 "Numb Little Bug”) with

additional music by Concord Records artist Erin Boehme and Adam “Snake” Kobylarz.



The choreographers are Jonathan & Oksana Platero (DWTS, SYTYCD), and it is directed and produced by Daniel LeClaire (BOOK OF MORMON, HAIRSPRAY!).



Blood/Love had its original production in 2022 at The Howard in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, hometown theatre to Sharpe, LeClaire, and Boehme, where Sharpe and Boehme performed leading roles under LeClaire's direction. They take the stage again to repeat their assignments in this new Hollywood production. Blood/Love also had a sold-out concert version in January 2024 at Joe's Pub at The Public Theatre in New York City.



About Blood/Love



Vampires are ever-present in pop culture especially as the days get shorter: think Interview with the Vampire, The Twilight Saga, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Dark Shadows, Dracula, and The Vampire Diaries.



Fans of vampires (and who isn't?) will want to see this new incarnation, Blood/Love, that speaks as much to human nature as it does to the sultry glamorous lives of the undead. It tells the haunting tale of Valerie Bloodlove (Carey Sharpe), who has lived hundreds of lives across thousands of years. Satan's former queen, the original vampire, she is condemned to wander Earth for eternity -- living in the shadows and forced to survive off of the very humans she has longed to live among.



Valerie's immortal life feels empty, even as her draconian companions, Cleo (Erin Boehme) and Demetrius (Cam Anthony), attempt to rekindle her desires to thirst and lust -- and to remind her of the joys of being immortal.



On the brink of despair, Valerie has a chance encounter with mortal superstar Anzick (Brennin Hunt), who reignites her will to carry on. However, she learns he has his own deal with the devil: in exchange for his eternal soul, he was bestowed with supernatural musical talent, complete with success and stardom. Valerie finds a kindred spirit and a motivation to carry on – but is now forced to choose between love and survival, drawn to someone who also bears the burden of a wish turned into a curse.



Writer and producer Carey Sharpe said to Broadwayworld, “Everybody loves vampires. They're always popular: they're sexy, they're cool. And they are ultimately human, or they at least were human. This is about when the conundrums of life are enlarged by having to negotiate a life going on forever -- the amplification of human nature.”



“A pact with the devil takes on a new dimension – giving these creatures plenty to sing about, now influenced with pop and rock genres. It turns out that the emotional life for vampires is not much different than for those of us with shorter life spans -- and the action and score were influenced by goings on in our personal lives, during COVID lockdown when we were creating Blood/Love.”



“The story then all fits together because it was really driven by songs about our feelings at the time. For example, ‘Dead to Me' is basically a fight between two best friends that have been friends for eternity because they are vampires, the breakdown of their relationship with betrayal, anger and hurt. But it's not of a romantic nature, it's just their friendship and how painful that can be.”



For more information, please visit bloodlove.com



Performance Details



Dates: Thursday, September 26 to Saturday, November 2, 2024



Where: The Crimson, 6356 Hollywood Blvd. (at Schrader Blvd.), First Floor, Los Angeles, 90028



Tickets: Online: bloodlove.com

Price: $59 general admission (VIP seating available)



Schedule: Sept 26 to Oct 19 – Thurs, Fri, and Sat at 7:00pm and 9:30pm

Oct 23 to Nov 2 – Wed, Thurs, Fri, Sat at 7:00pm and 9:30pm



