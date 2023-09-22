Orange County Based Choir Launches Season & Introduces New Board President

The Orange County Women’s Chorus unveils its 26th season, ushering in another era of “causing treble!” The chorus welcomes newly elected Board President Katrina Veldkamp, 2023-2024 conducting intern Abigail Sorber, and fourteen new singers. In addition to our regular season, the OCWC remains committed to fostering community engagement, and will join forces with the Orange County Gay Men’s Chorus, MenAlive, for a family-friendly Halloween Concert titled Ghouls Just Wanna Have Fun. We invite you to come hear the sounds of your souls in the sounds of our 26th season.

“Our 25th anniversary season was hugely successful, thanks to our singers, patrons, and donors,” says Veldkamp. “As the new Board President, I am thrilled to continue the OCWC’s long history of excellence as we look toward our next 25 years.”

Veldkamp joined the OCWC in 2018 after relocating to Orange County from LA, and was elected to the Board in 2019. She assumed the role of President on July 1, 2023. She is an attorney with Boutwell Fay, LLP and a double Bruin – she has a Bachelor of Arts in English and a Juris Doctor from UCLA. She and her husband, Mike, live in Irvine.

Save the date and secure your tickets today for OCWC’s 2023-2024 season! “This year’s chorus may be the best we’ve ever had, and we’ve created a season of repertoire that celebrates, comforts, and challenges. We hope our audience members will join us for the whole journey—and we hope we’ll see some of them when we join our friends at MenAlive for a musical Halloween party this fall!” says Artistic Director Eliza Rubenstein.

Dancing Day

Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 17 at 3:00 p.m.

John Rutter’s beloved Dancing Day, performed with harp, anchors our holiday concert of carols and songs for the season!

Arms

Saturday, March 23 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 24 at 3:00 p.m.

Join us for a unique musical meditation on violence, healing, and love.

Wings

Saturday, June 1 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, June 2 at 3:00 p.m.

Take flight with us as we sing of travel, adventure, and creatures of the sky!

The concerts will take place at St. Wilfrid of York Episcopal Church, 18631 Chapel Lane, Huntington Beach. Tickets may be purchased in advance online at Click Here or at the door. Individual tickets will be on sale November 1, 2023 – or subscribe to the full season today!