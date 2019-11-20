Ophelia's Jump Presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: THE RADIO PLAY

Ophelia's Jump Productions presents It's a Wonderful Life: The Radio Play written by Joe Landry. The production is currently being performed at the Ophelia's Jump Studio Theater, located at 2009 Porterfield Way, Suite H, in Upland, through December 15, 2019.

This adaptation of the classic Frank Capra film recreates it as a 1946 live radio broadcast. Our version is coming to you from KOJP Upland Radio. Starring: Dani Bustamante, Beatrice Casagran, Janette Combs, Caitlin Lopez, Randy Lopez, Sonja Stump, and Blake McCormack.

Each performance will feature special appearances by Claremont & Upland community VIPs performing live Foley sounds and several roles, a holiday sing-a-long, and specially crafted holiday cocktails at the OJP lounge starting 1 hour before curtain.

On special days, performances will be double features with A Wonderful Life 1st Act and Holiday themed improv for the 2nd act.

Here the line up of Special Guests!

November 22 - 24

Corey Calaycay, Eric Gustavo, Janel Henrikson Hastings, Bob Fagg

Thanksgiving Weekend, November 29 - December 1

Jennifer Stark, Tara Schultz, Joe Lyons

December 6 - 8

Andy Dale, Karen McMillan, Jed Leano, Larry Schroeder

December 13 - 15

Ed Reece, Nathalie Windeggar, Jennifer Stark

Double Feature days

(curtain 7pm for It's a Wonderful Life: The Radio Play followed by Improv at 9 pm)

November 23 - The Holiday Smorgasbord

November 30 - Lifetime of Regret: The Christmas Hope (adult situations and language)

December 6 - The Christmas Blank: An Improvised Hallmark Movie

December 7 - The Christmas Blank: An Improvised Hallmark Movie

December 13 - The Christmas Blank: An Improvised Hallmark Movie

December 14 - The Christmas Blank: An Improvised Hallmark Movie

Ticket prices: All seats $20. Double Feature tickets for Play and Improv $30. Online ticketing available at opheliasjump.org. . Please call 909-734-6565 for tickets and information on group discounts.

Ophelia's Jump is a non-profit regional theatre company based in Claremont and performing in Claremont and Upland. Ophelia's Jump Productions was founded by artists and educators who believe that the purpose of theatre is to create unending conversations, spark imagination, incite conscience, and elicit a visceral response.

Ophelia's Jump aims to invigorate the creativity and intellect of the community by working with local emerging artists.





