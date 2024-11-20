Open Fist Theatre Company To Present Benefit Production of BOTH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Open Fist Theatre Company will present BOTH: A Hard Day's Silent Night, a charity concert benefiting Heart Of LA.

Celebrate the holidays with Both: A Hard Day's Silent Night, Open Fist Theatre Company's annual holiday charity concert spectacular. A rockin' choir and a swinging live band spread peace and joy, telling the Christmas story through effervescent Gospel arrangements of Beatles songs.

Proceeds benefit Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA), giving underserved kids an equal chance to succeed through a comprehensive array of after-school academic, arts, athletics and wellness programs.

Running for seven performances Dec. 18 through Dec. 22 at Atwater Village Theatre (3269 Casitas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90039). Free parking in the ATX (Atwater Crossing) lot one block south of the theater.

