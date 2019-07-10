One More Productions Presents WEST SIDE STORY

WEST SIDE STORY opens on July 11 at Garden Grove's historic GEM THEATRE presented by the award-winning One More Productions - one of Southern California's leading musical theater companies.

From the first notes to the final breath, WEST SIDE STORY is one of the most memorable musicals and greatest love stories of all time. Arthur Laurents' book remains as powerful, poignant and timely as ever. The score by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim are widely regarded as among the best ever written.

Shakespeare's timeless classic story, Romeo and Juliet, is transported to modern-day New York City as two young, idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the American "Jets" and the Puerto Rican "Sharks." Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching and relevant musical dramas of our time.

WEST SIDE STORY is directed by Damien Lorton. The cast includes Brandon Taylor Jones as Tony, Erika Baldwin as Maria, Nicole Cassesso as Anita, Danny Diaz as Bernardo, and Race Chambers as Riff. The performance is backed by a live 7-piece band.

Performances runs from Thursday, July 11 through Sunday, August 11 at the Gem Theatre. Thursdays - Saturdays, show starts at 8 pm and Sundays, show starts at 2 pm. On Saturday, July 20 and August 3, there will be additional 2 pm shows.

General admission tickets are $30 each, $28 for seniors (60 and over), and $28 for children (12 years old and under). In addition, $20 Student Rush Tickets are available for Thursday and Friday performances only, available for purchase 30 minutes prior to performance in person at the Box Office with a valid Student ID (one ticket per ID) - cash only. Opening Gala Night Event Tickets for Saturday, July 13, are $45 each and ticket holders receive an exclusive invitation to attend the pre-show catered champagne Gala with the cast.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call One More Productions at (714) 741-9550, ext. 221, or visit the website at www.onemoreproductions.com.





