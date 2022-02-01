Oh What A Night! JERSEY BOYS Makes A Welcome Trip Back To The McCallum By Popular Demand

Recipient of Broadway's Tony, London's Olivier and Australia's Helpmann Awards for Best New Musical, Jersey Boys is the winner of 65 major awards and has been seen by more than 27 million people worldwide. It will return to the McCallum Theatre stage for five shows, from Friday, Feb. 25, through Sunday, Feb. 27.

The Feb. 25 performance is presented through the generosity of Gary and Penny Lee.

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey-until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard ... and the radio just couldn't get enough of it. While their harmonies were perfect onstage, off stage, it was a very different story-a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.

The show features all of their hits, including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What a Night," "Walk Like a Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Beggin'" and "Working My Way Back To You."

Jersey Boys opened in New York on Nov. 6, 2005, and by the time it closed more than 11 years later, it was the 12th-longest running show in Broadway history. Jersey Boys also ran nine years in London before closing in March 2017 as the sixth-longest running musical in the West End.

Jersey Boys returned to New York with a new production in November 2017. Jersey Boys returned to London with a new production in July 2021 at the newly renovated Trafalgar Theatre. Jersey Boys can also be seen on board the Norwegian Bliss.

Directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Des McAnuff, Jersey Boys is written by Academy Award-winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe and choreography by Tony Award-winner Sergio Trujillo.

Jersey Boys contains authentic "profane Jersey language" and is recommended for ages 12 and up.

Please note that proof of vaccination is required for entry into all McCallum Theatre performances. Masks must be worn at all times. For updated information on health and safety protocols, please visit www.mccallumtheatre.com.

Tickets for this performance are priced at $135, $95 and $65. Tickets are available at www.mccallumtheatre.com or by calling the McCallum Theatre Box Office at (760) 340-2787. The McCallum Theatre, located at 73000 Fred Waring Drive, Palm Desert CA 92260, accepts payment by cash, personal check, VISA, MasterCard, Discover and American Express.