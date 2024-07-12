Odyssey's 'Thresholds Of Invention' Series to Present 108 STITCHES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's Thresholds of Invention series of first looks at pieces-in-progress by prominent L.A. visionaries presents 108 Stitches, written and performed by Ernie Silva. Silva unveils his latest solo project, a wonderfully seriocomic story about a father who struggles with his own sordid past in America's pastime as his young son now decides to play the game we all know and love. Directed by Mary Joan Negro and featuring original music composed by Lucas Tamaren.



The play is Written and Performed by Ernie Silva, Directed by Mary Joan Negro, with Music composed by Lucas Tamaren.



• Series curator: Tony Abatemarco

• Produced for the Odyssey by Beth Hogan and Tony Abatemarco



The event will takeplace for one performance only on Saturday, August 3 at 8pm.



