OC's Casa Romantica Celebrates 95 Years Of Honoring Art, Culture, And Community This September

Casa Romantica turns 95! Recognized as the home of Ole Hanson, Founder of the city of San Clemente, Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens is a Southern California major cultural institution and arts destination that will celebrate 95 years of honoring art, culture, and community this September.

Celebrations will take place all month long amongst the stunning Casa Romantica estate and gardens overlooking the beautiful San Clemente Pier. Featuring special programming including Endless Summer art exhibits and events, the 20th Annual Toast to the Casa gala, free family activities, live music, coffee concerts, dance classes, art workshops, and more, there is something for everyone to enjoy at Casa Romantica.

Culminating this milestone occasion, Casa Romantica invites the community to join the nonprofit organization for its D. Yoder Family Sunday on September 4th with FREE admission to all from 10 AM - 2 PM. Learn history with docents placed around the property, how Ole Hanson's 1927 home was turned into the cultural center it is now, and enjoy celebratory cake along with a tile crafting activity to commemorate 95 years of Casa Romantica as a home and gardens.

"We are proud to be a vibrant destination for people of all ages to share special, inspiring experiences. As a historical landmark bringing together generations, we can't think of a better way to reflect on Casa Romantica's past than through unique events and experiences that represent the history and cultural evolution of Southern California," shared Executive Director Amy Behrens. "Casa Romantica offers something for everyone to enjoy throughout the year, with both free and fundraising events of all types. We hope you will come celebrate the beauty of art, culture, and history with us for our 95th year."

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Casa Romantica estate is living history. The estate was built for the San Clemente city founder Ole Hanson and his family, which became the building blocks for the development of the rest of the city. The home was built as a "Spanish Village By The Sea" by notable architect Carl Lindbom to represent the California dream lifestyle in 1927-28. After the estate was foreclosed during the Great Depression in 1934, the property passed through many hands throughout the twentieth century until the late 1980s, when a group of forward-thinking individuals took responsibility for Casa Romantica to make it a treasured destination once again. In 1991, the estate was registered on the National Register of Historic Places, restored to its original beauty through a major capital campaign, and transformed into a cultural arts center as well as an architectural, arts, and botanical destination.

For nearly twenty years, Casa Romantica has served Southern California with over 100 multi-cultural events every year, hosting a variety of educational programs, maintaining 2.5 acres of diversified water-wise coastal flora from all over the world, and welcoming over 40,000 visitors annually. Alongside its 95th anniversary, Casa Romantica is excited to share its upcoming Casa Captivating programming for the fall and winter season.

In addition to visiting Casa Romantica during business hours, the historical venue offers themed cultural connections for their many events throughout the year that everyone can enjoy. The calendar includes live music, art exhibits, dance and music classes, movie nights, and special events. September kicks off with Casa Romantica's Endless Summer series, highlighting the surf culture of Southern California, with events like Coffee Concerts with High Tide Coffee, Surf Jazz Dance Class Series, and a special Endless Summer Art Exhibit Opening Reception to meet the three featured artists. This fall will also see the esteemed Toast to the Casa fundraising gala, monthly free and family-friendly activities, community events, Casa Kids activities, and so much more across the beautiful estate and gorgeous gardens.

For a complete list of events, more information, or to purchase tickets to upcoming events visit CasaRomantica.org or follow on social media at @CasaRomanticaSC.

CASA CAPTIVATING SEASON FALL 2022 PROGRAMMING:

ENDLESS SUMMER (September 9 - October 20)

Summer never ends this Fall at Casa Romantica with art exhibitions, concerts, and community events centered around the beach and surfing in Orange County.

Coffee Concerts presented with High Tide Coffee Friday, September 9 @ 10 - 11 AM Included with general admission to Casa Romantica (all who participate with the beach clean up will receive free admission to the concert) Ukulele performance by Felisha Dunne with craft coffee by High Tide Coffee in the Redmond Family Amphitheater. Casa Romantica and The San Clemente Rotary Club will be hosting a beach clean-up beforehand, 8 - 10 AM.

Endless Summer Art Exhibition Opens Thursday, September 29, 2022 @ 6-8 PM Meet the artists Wade Koniakowsky, Kristianne Koch Riddle, and Olga Lah's whose installations depict surf culture and the influence of the ocean using different mediums.

Class Series: Adult Surf Jazz Dance September 20-October 11, 2022 @ 6 PM (4 weeks) • $80 (Members $60) A beginning Jazz dance class using beach music from the 60s. Appropriate for ages 16+.

D. Yoder Family Sundays: Surf's Up! Sunday, October 2, 2022 @ 10 AM-2 PM • FREE Celebrate surf culture with family-friendly activities including a lifeguard talk @ 10:30 AM and crafts for kids.

Driftwood Air Plant Display Wednesday, October 12, 2022 @ 6 PM • $50 (Members $35) Create your own beautiful driftwood air plant display using driftwood, airplants, shells and rocks. All materials included; appropriate for ages 12+.

Casa Cool: Woodie and the Longboards Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 @ 7 PM Thursday, October 20, 2022 @ 7 PM $30 single tickets (Members $20) Live music under the stars with SoCal's top Beach Boys tribute band.



TOAST TO THE CASA 20TH ANNIVERSARY FUNDRAISER GALA: LA BELLE EPOQUE Experience Paris of the 1890s with gambling, cocktails, can-can girls, and live music for Casa's fundraiser gala! 20th Annual Fundraiser; Tickets from $175-$200. CORPORATE SPONSORSHIPS, UNDERWRITING PACKAGES AVAILABLE September 17, 2022 @ 5:30-10 PM



MUSIC Casa Cool: Woodie and the Longboards Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 @ 7 PM Thursday, October 20, 2022 @ 7 PM $30 single tickets (Members $20) • Tables and Standing Room Available Ayane & Paul November 3, 2022 @ 7 PM • $30 (Members $25) HyeJin Kim, Solo Pianist November 10, 2022 @ 7 PM • $30 (Members $20) Lizzy and the Triggermen November 17, 2022 @ 7 PM • $55 (Members $45)



CLASSES Weekly Ballet Every Monday @ 9:15 AM • $10 (Members FREE) Weekly Yoga Every Wednesday @ 9:15 AM • $10 (Members FREE) Surf Jazz Dance Tuesdays, September 20 - October 11, 2022 @ 6 PM



$80 (Members $60)

COMMUNITY EVENTS D. Yoder Family Sundays FREE and open to the public • Select dates @ 10 AM - 2 PM Free admission to Casa Romantica with creative activities. 9/4: 95th Birthday Celebration! 10/2: Surf's Up! 11/6: Vietnamese Film Festival Coffee Concerts Presented with High Tide Coffee Included with admission • Select dates @ 10 - 11 AM Free coffee and an acoustic concert by local artists. Casa Creepy Haunted House October 27-29, 2022 @ 7 PM • Adults $15 (Children 12 and under $10) Walk through the haunted house and gardens... if you dare. Veterans Day Celebration November 11-13, 2022 @ 10 AM - 2 PM Veterans enjoy FREE admission to Casa Romantica.

