OCPA Brings New One-Act Plays To Lake Forest

Come to Lake Forest's respected Modjeska Playhouse on October 5 at 2:30pm for presentations of three one-act plays. These staged readings, part of the Orange County Playwrights Alliance's Discoveries series, range from gentle comedy to involving drama, and are written by Orange County playwrights with local and national credits.

LOL by Craig Holland - Two smartphone addicts encounter a crisis and struggle to do the right thing. Directed by Rick Piatt. Featuring A'driana Abbate, Robert Amador and Kip Hogan.

A Mother by Arthur Kraft - A mother goes to extraordinary lengths to shield her son from learning that the story he submitted to a magazine has been rejected. Directed by Philip Brickey. Featuring Michelle Miller-Day, Fabian Montes and RigelKent Paden.

Love Plays Spin the Bottle by Pattric Walker - Four frat boys get some surprises when the love bug's aim isn't the expected. Directed by Pattric Walker. Featuring Jay David, Sal Mendoza, David Edward Reyes and Jorge del Toro.

For over twenty years, the Orange County Playwrights Alliance (OCPA) has provided writers the opportunity to explore their creativity in an intellectually safe environment by providing table readings and public presentations of members' work. OCPA additionally interacts with the theatre community to provide actors, directors, and audiences with entertaining and thought provoking theatrical work. Member playwrights have gone on to have their work nationally produced and published. Many works have been used as social tools to educate or enlighten the surrounding community.

Modjeska Playhouse, its artists and supporters are committed to producing quality professional theatrical works in the Saddleback Valley. Its three founding artists (Christopher Sullivan, Joseph Alanes, and Joshua Stecker) were either born in and/or raised and live in South Orange County and are very aware of the need for more cultural arts experiences and education in their local community. 714-902-5716 reservations and information. See you there!

www.ocplaywrights.org





