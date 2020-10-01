Norm Lewis, Brandon Victor Dixon, Faith Prince and More to Appear on GATEWAY TO CABARET: A STAR STUDDED VIRTUAL EVENT

Also set to appear are Alexandra Billings, Billy Stritch and more!

The Cabaret Project of St. Louis presents Gateway to Cabaret: A Star Studded Virtual Event on Saturday October 24th at 7 pm Central Time. Tickets are $25 for a household streaming pass.

Gateway To Cabaret celebrates the rich past, present and future of the art of cabaret and song performance in the Gateway City, where cabaret has been alive and well since the 1950's.

Tim Schall, Executive Director of The Cabaret Project of St. Louis, will host the event live and the event features local arts and business leaders introducing stars of Broadway, Cabaret and Film in performances recorded exclusively for this event.

Peformances by Norm Lewis (Tony nominee, star of Spike Lee's Da Five Bloods), Faith Prince (Tony winning Broadway star), Brandon Victor Dixon (Emmy Nominee NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar), Alexandra Billings (Broadway's Wicked, TV's Transparent), Sidney Myer (NYC Cabaret Legend), Christine Andreas (Two time Tony Nominee), Tony DeSare (Concert & Nightclub star), Capathia Jenkins (Broadway and Concert star), Billy Stritch (NYC top pianist/singer), Steven Brinberg (International Simply Barbra sensation)

All proceeds will benefit The Cabaret Project of St. Louis upcoming 2020-2021 (Virtual) Season of Tributes - featuring tribute shows to Mel Torme, Edith Piaf and Frank Sinatra & Ella Fitzgerald. Proceeds also benefit The Cabaret Project of St. Louis' two flagship performance training programs: Sing Center Stage, our summer program for talented teens and The St. Louis Cabaret Conference, our nationally renowned performance training programs for adults.

Gateway To Cabaret Featured Auction Item: The Song Is You! An original song written exclusively for you by multi-platinum award winning singer/songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway, who has penned songs for Barbra Streisand. Callaway's other songs have been recorded by a long list of stellar singers and she famously composed and sang the theme song from the hit television show The Nanny. The winning bidder will interview with Callaway on the subject of the song and Ann will provide the winner with a recording of the song, sheet music and a video. A perfect anniversary, birthday or any other special occasion gift!

Gateway To Cabaret: A Star Studded Virtual Evening. Streaming Saturday October 24th at 7 pm central time. Tickets: www.GatewayCabaret.givesmart.com. Price: $25 for one household streaming pass.

