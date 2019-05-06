Noise Now Presents Ate9 Dance Company May 20

May. 6, 2019  

Noise Now Presents Ate9 Dance Company May 20

A Noise Within (ANW) and Noise Now are proud to present Ate9 Dance Company in a new dance performance, "1 to 3," on Monday, May 20 at 7 p.m. "1 to 3" was developed in residence at A Noise Within as part of Noise Now's new cultural residency program.

"1 to 3" is a series of solos, duets, and trios in an intimate setting that allows the dancers and Ate9 Artistic Director Danielle Agami to meet the audience both formally and informally. The performers' embodiment of Agami's signature mix of technical precision, vulnerability, and off-beat humor will be juxtaposed with opportunities for audience members to ask questions and become more familiarized with Ate9's rich contemporary dance work. The performance run time is 90 minutes.

Tickets for Noise Now Presents Ate9 Dance Company's "1 to 3" start at $10 and are available at anoisewithin.org, by phone at 626-356-3121, and at the box office located at 3352 East Foothill Blvd. in Pasadena, Calif.



