'Noise Now' Partners with Artists at Play to Present THE DANCE AND THE RAILROAD

The workshop production will be presented May 19 through 22.

Apr. 25, 2023  
A Noise Within's "Noise Now" community engagement series partners with Artists at Play to present a workshop production of The Dance and the Railroad, a haunting and powerfully affecting work by David Henry Hwang. Set in 1867, two Chinese artists and their fellow railroad workers stage a strike to protest the inhuman conditions suffered by the Chinese laborers in the American West.


Performances will take place Friday, May 19 at 8 p.m., Saturday, May 20 at 8 p.m., Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m., and Monday, May 22 at 7 p.m.

WHERE:
A Noise Within
3352 E Foothill Blvd.
Pasadena, CA 91107

ADMISSION:
Pay What You Choose with price options at $20, $30, $50.
(Higher-priced ticket options help support Artists at Play and A Noise Within's Noise Now program.)


For more information and tickets visit: (626) 356-3100 go to anoisewithin.org/noise-now



