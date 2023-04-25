'Noise Now' Partners with Artists at Play to Present THE DANCE AND THE RAILROAD

A Noise Within's "Noise Now" community engagement series partners with Artists at Play to present a workshop production of The Dance and the Railroad, a haunting and powerfully affecting work by David Henry Hwang. Set in 1867, two Chinese artists and their fellow railroad workers stage a strike to protest the inhuman conditions suffered by the Chinese laborers in the American West.



Performances will take place Friday, May 19 at 8 p.m., Saturday, May 20 at 8 p.m., Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m., and Monday, May 22 at 7 p.m.

WHERE:

A Noise Within

3352 E Foothill Blvd.

Pasadena, CA 91107

ADMISSION:

Pay What You Choose with price options at $20, $30, $50.

(Higher-priced ticket options help support Artists at Play and A Noise Within's Noise Now program.)



For more information and tickets visit: (626) 356-3100 go to anoisewithin.org/noise-now