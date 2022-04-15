NoHo Arts District to Open Its Doors for a Neighborhood Arts Crawl

NoHo Day is a neighborhood arts crawl with free theatre, music, dance, art, dining and unique shopping experiences to celebrate the reopening of the NoHo Arts District on Saturday, April 30 from 5-10PM.

"It's a pleasure to support this celebration of our vibrant NoHo Arts District," says Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Krekorian. "This neighborhood's dynamic cultural life is one of the great assets of our city and I'm thrilled to see it reawakening, like the coming of spring after a long, dark winter. Support for local business has always been one of my highest priorities, and I'm especially glad I was able to help sustain our NoHo theaters through the darkest days of the pandemic. If you're already familiar with the great dining, entertainment and cultural venues of NoHo I want to welcome you back, and for those of you who are new to the area, I invite you to come explore the treasure trove of delights the NoHo Arts District offers."

NoHo will open its doors and offer free, full-length theatre shows from musicals about L.A., (with a special Ode to NoHo song), to a modern take on "Moby Dick," from musical improv to play readings of new works.

There will be live music, dance and entertainment in key outdoor locations like NoHo Plaza, Pitfire Pizza, Brews Brothers, The Federal NoHo parking lot and strolling throughout the district.

NoHo Day will also offer free dance classes, and acting and filmmaking workshops. There will be art demonstrations from local North Hollywood visual artists. Restaurants and local businesses will offer discounts as well.

NoHo Day visitors are encouraged to download and use their NoHo Card to receive discounts from 50 NoHo restaurants, bars and businesses. The NoHo Card is a NoHo BID-sponsored app that offers discounts to theatres, classes, restaurants and businesses as a way to support local businesses while enjoying the NoHo Arts District.

"Since 2007, the North Hollywood Business Improvement District (NoHo BID) has overseen the revitalization of the NoHo Arts District," says Aaron Aulenta, NoHo BID director. "On NoHo Day, come discover or rediscover what makes the NoHo Arts District unique with free theatre, live music, arts programming, amazing restaurants and our neighborhood's creative culture!"

NoHo Day was created as an open house-style event to celebrate the creative arts district being reopened after COVID. The NoHo Arts District is one of Los Angeles' eclectic and walkable neighborhoods - an enclave of all things artistic. This one-square-mile performing arts community is filled with live, professional theatres. NoHo is also the hip hop dance capital with dance studios and choreographers that create the moves we see on TV and in film and all over Instagram. NoHo makes a lot of music and boasts the largest number of recording studios west of the Mississippi with musicians from all genres having recorded in the district. It was the first neighborhood in the Valley, has become a METRO hub, and attracts new talent, creative businesses and visitors alike.

"The last two years have been incredibly challenging for NoHo," says Maria Sosyan, NoHo Neighborhood Council President. 'The pandemic has not only negatively impacted individuals and families in our community, but also local businesses like restaurants, shops, theaters, and the arts. The NoHo Arts District is one of the most unique and eclectic communities in Los Angeles and it's time to bring back everything that makes our home so special."

NoHo Day is made possible by a grant from the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs,Councilmember Paul Krekorian and NoHo Neighborhood Council.

The event is produced by the NoHo Business Improvement District (NoHo BID) and nohoartsdistrict.com.

When:

Saturday, April 30 from 5-10PM

Where:

Lankershim Blvd from Chandler Blvd. to Camarillo St.

Magnolia Blvd from Tujunga to Vineland avenues.

More Info:

www.nohoartsdistrict.com/nohoday | nancy@nohoartsdistrict.com