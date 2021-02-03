NewFilmmakers to Present LA Film Festival INFOCUS: Black Cinema + Winter Short Films

Join NewFilmmakers Los Angeles for their next film festival on February 20th! Enjoy great films and filmmaker Q&As all while building new relationships.

Featured are films written, directed and/or inspired by Black filmmakers for our annual Black Cinema Program in honor of Black History Month. Also featured is a Winter Short Film Program.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.newfilmmakersla.com/events/event/february-20th-2021-monthly-film-festival-infocus-black-cinema/.