NewFilmmakers to Present LA Film Festival INFOCUS: Black Cinema + Winter Short Films

Join NewFilmmakers Los Angeles for their next film festival on February 20th.

Feb. 3, 2021  

Join NewFilmmakers Los Angeles for their next film festival on February 20th! Enjoy great films and filmmaker Q&As all while building new relationships.

Featured are films written, directed and/or inspired by Black filmmakers for our annual Black Cinema Program in honor of Black History Month. Also featured is a Winter Short Film Program.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.newfilmmakersla.com/events/event/february-20th-2021-monthly-film-festival-infocus-black-cinema/.


