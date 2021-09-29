NewFilmmakers Los Angeles to Present DocuSlate

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles will present a virtual edition of its annual line-up of Documentary films with DocuSlate on November 5th and 6th, 2021. The event will include virtual screenings, filmmaker Q&A's and industry panels. The film offerings include a selection of international features and short documentaries across seven programs. Each screening will take place virtually and will be followed by a live Q&A via Zoom.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.newfilmmakersla.com/events/event/november-6th-2021-docuslate/

Date | Time:

November 5th, 2021, 5:30pm PT - November 6th, 2021, 9:15pm PT