NewFilmmakers LA Announces Their Next Monthly Film Festival

Join NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) for their next Monthly Film Festival on January 23rd! Enjoy great films, industry panels and filmmaker Q&As all while building new relationships.

Featured is a program spotlighting narratives of ageing characters in our Counter-Ageism Program, as well as a program from our general selection of films.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.newfilmmakersla.com/events/event/january-23rd-2021-monthly-film-festival-infocus-counter-ageism/

