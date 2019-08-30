New Theatre Company Launches with MACBETH

Fulfilling a desire to present educational and immersive theatre, House of Bards Theatre Company has launched with the announcement of their first production, Shakespeare's powerful drama Macbeth. The new company, headed by television and film actors and producers Reneé O'Connor and Jed Sura, will be opening their inaugural show on October 11 at the Grand Annex located in the Arts District of San Pedro, California.

Guided by visionary director Michael Richey, Macbeth stars Sura and O'Connor as Macbeth and Lady Macbeth, along with a stellar cast of local actors and accomplished design team. Richey recently directed Southern Shakespeare's production of Romeo and Juliet, along with professional productions of A Streetcar Named Desire, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Steel Magnolias.

O'Connor is best known for her role as Gabrielle, Xena's trusted sidekick on the tremendously popular fantasy series Xena: Warrior Princess. She and Sura were recently seen on stage at Little Fish Theatre in the Los Angeles premiere of Steven Dietz's On Clover Road. They also co-produced and starred in the independent feature film Watch the Sky. O'Connor reprises the role of Lady Macbeth after a triumphant run in 2002 with Shakespeare by the Sea.

Macbeth runs October 11 through November 3. Tickets range from $20-40 and can be purchased online at www.grandvision.org, with special ticket packages available by phone at 310-833-4813. VIP Deck Tables are also available which include a production poster signed by the cast. School groups are encouraged to attend, with special 10:00am field trip shows available to arrange. Also in the works are Youth Shakespeare Intensives, offering a curriculum including character development, rehearsals, and performances of some of Shakespeare's most famous plays.

Founded in 2019, House of Bards Theatre Company's mission is to produce classical and contemporary professional theatre, to entertain and educate audiences of all ages, to challenge individual viewpoints, and to cultivate an appreciation of great literature.





