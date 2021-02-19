New Morgan-Wixson to Present SOLO STORIES

The Morgan-Wixson Theatre virtually present six dynamic, moving, and engaging one-woman shows on six Saturday nights at 8pm over the next six months.

Each writer/actor's show is based on their true life, and the series as a whole explores themes of family, identity, race, and forgiveness. MWT Board Member Mirai Booth-Ong curated the series to showcase excellence in storytelling and the diversity of the female experience. There will also be a talkback with the artist following each performance.

This is a ticketed event. One ticket is good for a Zoom link for an entire household to view the show live. All 6 shows $100 ($75 for MWT members). Each individual show $20 ($15 for MWT members).

Tickets are available on the Morgan-Wixson's website at www.morgan-wixson.org