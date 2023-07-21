New L.A. Company Witch Hunt Theatre's CONTRACTIONS Opens at the Broadwater

Witch Hunt Theatre Company presents Contractions by Mike Bartlett (Cock, King Charles III), as the company’s inaugural production. Contractions is an ink Black comedy about the boundaries between work and play. Witch Hunt was drawn to this piece for it’s exhilarating, whip smart dialogue and themes of capitalism vs the human being, surveillance culture, and what it means to be a successful woman in the modern world. Contractions stars Amy Waller (911, The Wretched) and Jennifer Castro. Brooke Williams (Agents of Shield, 12 Monkeys) will be making her directorial debut. The show will run for five performances from August 9th-August 13th at the Broadwater Black Box Theater.





About the Show

Emma's been seeing Darren. She thinks she's in love. Her boss thinks she's in breach of contract. The situation needs to be resolved. In a series of cordial but increasingly tense conversations, the two dissect the differences between “sexual” and “romantic,” negotiate the nature of Emma’s interoffice relationship, and face the consequences of shrinking privacy and binding contracts. With notes of Severance and Succession, award winning playwright Mike Bartlett's ink black comedy asks each of us, “how far would you go for success?”.

Brooke Williams (Director) graduated from Toi Whakaari: The New Zealand Drama School, in 2006. Since then she has worked in theatre, television and film in the U.S, Canada, New Zealand and Australia. Brooke’s screen credits include Spartacus-Blood and Sand (Starz), Legend of the Seeker (ABC), The Shannara Chronicles (Paramount), 12 Monkeys (Syfy), the Hallmark T.V movie Love Knots and most recently Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC). Film work includes Predicament, Ice and Slow West, which won the World Cinema Drama Grand Jury Prize at Sundance in 2015. Some of her theatre highlights are playing Juliet in Romeo and Juliet, Mary Warren in The Crucible and Hermia in A Midsummer Night’s Dream all for Auckland Theatre Company, New Zealand’s premiere theatre company. Brooke also created two award winning solo shows Porcelain Grin and Flash Trash. Learn more at @brookesvwilliams

Amy Waller was born and raised in Auckland, New Zealand by her Cincinnati born parents. Amy received her acting training at Toi Whakaari: NZ Drama School. She has worked as an actor across all genres in film, tv and theater in New Zealand and in SAG Scale tv and film in the United States. Amy has collaborated with leading NZ and US writers and theater companies, devising numerous professional physical theater productions. Amy’s theater highlights include playing Masha in Chekov’s The Seagull, Deborah in Mamet’s Sexual Perversity in Chicago and successfully touring her own one woman show inspired by her grandmother's WW2 story, GLORIA, which was nominated for Best Original Production out of 400 shows at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Amy’s US film and tv acting highlights includeThe Wretched (IFC), which reached number one in the world box office 6 weeks running,The Detour (TBS), Runaways (ABC’s Marvel series) and acting opposite Angela Basset as Margot on the hit network show - 911 (Fox). Amy is also an Intimacy Coordinator. She trained with Intimacy Directors and Coordinators (IDC) directly under pioneer IC’s Alicia Rodis and Claire Warden and was attracted to Contractions due to its jaw-dropping power dynamics.

See Amy at @amylouisewaller





Jennifer Castro developed her passion for the performing arts at an early age. Originally from Queens, New York, Jennifer pursued her dreams by studying acting at two prestigious institutions in NYC: the William Esper Studio and The Susan Batson Studio. During her time in New York, Jennifer became part of a dynamic sketch comedy group with Tap NYC, where she honed her comedic skills and delighted audiences with her wit and charm. Jennifer's talent extended beyond comedy, as she ventured into the world of indie films, showcasing her versatility and dedication as an actress. She has been involved in projects including Ten: Thirty One, Stop and Frisk, and Bad For You. Recent stage credits include Dramady of Love at Tap NYC and In the Still of the Night at the Grand Theatre in New York. Jennifer celebrates her Salvadorian and Portuguese heritage. Follow her at @iamjencastro

About the Company

Founded by drama school buddies Brooke Williams and Amy Waller, Witch Hunt Theatre Company is an all-female creative team committed to brewing and delivering exciting, timely content with a focus on women's stories, characters and voices. The company began with casual play readings over dinner as a way to form community and foster creative joy in the new and often isolating culture of self-tapes and zoom auditions. The company has since evolved and with that evolution comes their first production, Contractions by award - winning playwright Mike Bartlett. To learn more about this exciting new company, follow them on all social platforms at @witchhunttheatrecompany