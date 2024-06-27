Neil Francis to Make Hollywood Bowl Debut in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Los Angeles-based duo NEIL FRANCES will support Empire Of The Sun at the Hollywood Bowl on November 23rd and will play the inaugural Life Is Beautiful Presents: A Big Beautiful Block Party alongside Justice, LCD Soundsystem, James Blake, and more in Las Vegas this September. The new dates are an extension of Australian-born Jordan Feller and Southern California native Marc Gilfry’s first-ever world tour, which included packed performances at Red Rocks, Coachella, Bonnaroo, and Electric Forest. Next up, they will head to Europe for SZIGET Festival (Hungary), Frequency Festival (Austria), Cabaret Vert Festival (France), Lost Village Festival (UK), and headline shows in Berlin, Amsterdam, London, and more. Tickets are on sale now, and a full list of shows can be found below.

The summer tour follows their new collaboration, “High Notes,” with rapper PawPaw Rod, and the May 17th release of their deluxe album, It’s All a Bit Fuzzier, which features six remixes by artists like Poolside, and Alan Braxe of singles from their October 2023 record, It’s All a Bit Fuzzy. The collab-heavy record refines NEIL FRANCES’ natural, club-ready groove with sonic influences ranging from ‘80s/’90s rave culture, ‘70s funk and soul, yacht rock, and classic hip-hop. Alluding to a dizzy night out, followed by a pleasantly woozy morning after, it is “an ode to house music.” Featuring rising talents such as dreamcastmoe, St. Panther, PawPaw Rod, and DRAMA to create an adventurous, shape-shifting collection. The record was supported by the likes of KCRW, BBC6, Travis Mills, This Song Is Sick, SPIN, Rolling Stone, NME, and more.

TOUR DATES:

All sets full band unless noted as DJ set

^ DJ set

* Duo Set

7/12 Vonge Festival Tallinn, Estonia *

7/14 Las Dalias Ibiza, ES ^

7/19 Belly Up Aspen, CO *

7/20 Beach House San Diego, CA *

7/26 Suara Festival Bali, Indonesia *

8/10 Sziget Festival Budapest, Hungary

8/12 Rock Cafe Prague, Czech Republic

8/13 Niebo Warsaw, Poland

8/14 Columbia Theatre Berlin, Germany

8/16 Frequency Festival Saint Polten, Austria

8/17 Mascotte Zurich, Switzerland

8/18 Cabaret Vert Charleville-Mézières, France

8/19 Melkweg (MAX) Amsterdam, Netherlands

8/21 Here @ Outernet London, United Kingdom

8/22 Gorilla Manchester, United Kingdom

8/23 Lost Village Lincolnshire, UK

9/22 Cascade Equinox Festival Redmond, OR *

9/27-28 Life Is Beautiful Las Vegas, NV

9/28 Portola Festival San Francisco, CA

9/28-29 CRSSD Festival San Diego, CA

11/23 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA

ABOUT NEIL FRANCES:

The duo first gained global attention when their cover of Stardust’s "Music Sounds Better With You” went viral, earning Gold Certification. Their catalog has since been streamed over 400 million times. Known not only for their recording prowess but also as dance-floor sociologists, NEIL FRANCES has become celebrated for their captivating stage presence. They have sold-out numerous North American tours, including headline shows at Brooklyn Steel and The Novo, opened for acts like Jungle, Odesza, and Unknown Mortal Orchestra, and have evolved into a staple in the festival circuit, having graced the stages of almost every renowned North American festival, including Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Corona Capital, Portola, Outside Lands, and over fifteen others.

Photo Credit: Kyle Jetter

