Neil Francis to Make Hollywood Bowl Debut in November

Their summer tour follows their new collaboration, “High Notes,” with rapper PawPaw Rod, and the May 17th release of their deluxe album.

By: Jun. 27, 2024
Neil Francis to Make Hollywood Bowl Debut in November
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Los Angeles-based duo NEIL FRANCES will support Empire Of The Sun at the Hollywood Bowl on November 23rd and will play the inaugural Life Is Beautiful Presents: A Big Beautiful Block Party alongside Justice, LCD Soundsystem, James Blake, and more in Las Vegas this September. The new dates are an extension of Australian-born Jordan Feller and Southern California native Marc Gilfry’s first-ever world tour, which included packed performances at Red Rocks, Coachella, Bonnaroo, and Electric Forest. Next up, they will head to Europe for SZIGET Festival (Hungary), Frequency Festival (Austria), Cabaret Vert Festival (France), Lost Village Festival (UK), and headline shows in Berlin, Amsterdam, London, and more. Tickets are on sale now, and a full list of shows can be found below.

LATEST NEWS

World Premiere Of CREVASSE To Be Presented By Son of Semele and The Victory Theatre Center
The Colburn School Launches Digital Archive Of Herbert Zipper And Trudl Dubsky Zipper
Getty And The Classical Theatre Of Harlem Present MEMNON
Saxophonist Dave Koz Hits $2 Million Raised For Children's Nonprofit

The summer tour follows their new collaboration, “High Notes,” with rapper PawPaw Rod, and the May 17th release of their deluxe album,  It’s All a Bit Fuzzier, which features six remixes by artists like Poolside, and Alan Braxe of singles from their October 2023 record, It’s All a Bit Fuzzy. The collab-heavy record refines NEIL FRANCES’ natural, club-ready groove with sonic influences ranging from ‘80s/’90s rave culture, ‘70s funk and soul, yacht rock, and classic hip-hop. Alluding to a dizzy night out, followed by a pleasantly woozy morning after, it is “an ode to house music.” Featuring rising talents such as dreamcastmoe, St. Panther, PawPaw Rod, and DRAMA to create an adventurous, shape-shifting collection. The record was supported by the likes of KCRW, BBC6, Travis Mills, This Song Is Sick, SPIN, Rolling Stone, NME, and more.

TOUR DATES:

All sets full band unless noted as DJ set

^ DJ set

* Duo Set

7/12                  Vonge Festival                          Tallinn, Estonia *

7/14                  Las Dalias                                 Ibiza, ES ^

7/19                  Belly Up                                    Aspen, CO *       

7/20                  Beach House                            San Diego, CA *

7/26                  Suara Festival                           Bali, Indonesia *                                    
8/10                  Sziget Festival                          Budapest, Hungary                             
8/12                  Rock Cafe                                 Prague, Czech Republic             
8/13                  Niebo                                        Warsaw, Poland           
8/14                  Columbia Theatre                      Berlin, Germany                       
8/16                  Frequency Festival                    Saint Polten, Austria     
8/17                  Mascotte                                    Zurich, Switzerland                   
8/18                  Cabaret Vert                              Charleville-Mézières, France     
8/19                  Melkweg (MAX)                         Amsterdam, Netherlands          
8/21                  Here @ Outernet                       London, United Kingdom          
8/22                  Gorilla                                        Manchester, United Kingdom
8/23                  Lost Village                                 Lincolnshire, UK           

9/22                  Cascade Equinox Festival          Redmond, OR *

9/27-28             Life Is Beautiful                           Las Vegas, NV

9/28                  Portola Festival                           San Francisco, CA

9/28-29             CRSSD Festival                          San Diego, CA

11/23                Hollywood Bowl                           Los Angeles, CA

ABOUT NEIL FRANCES:

The duo first gained global attention when their cover of Stardust’s "Music Sounds Better With You” went viral, earning Gold Certification. Their catalog has since been streamed over 400 million times. Known not only for their recording prowess but also as dance-floor sociologists, NEIL FRANCES has become celebrated for their captivating stage presence. They have sold-out numerous North American tours, including headline shows at Brooklyn Steel and The Novo, opened for acts like Jungle, Odesza, and Unknown Mortal Orchestra, and have evolved into a staple in the festival circuit, having graced the stages of almost every renowned North American festival, including Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Corona Capital, Portola, Outside Lands, and over fifteen others.

Photo Credit: Kyle Jetter



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos