National Veterans Foundation And Celebrity Reads Present LETTERS FROM VETERANS

Featuring Dan Lauria, Joe Mantegna, Lou Diamond Phillips and more.

Veteran Marine SSgt Dave Culmer Lauria, himself a combat Marine Veteran, presents a series of short videos of accomplished actors reading letters written by Veterans from WWII to Vietnam. These letters, written to sweethearts, wives, families, friends and war buddies about their experiences are intimate and honest. The actors read them with reverence and respect, a tribute, on Veterans Day, to the Vets who wrote them.

The series debuts on Veterans Day, November 11, on www.nvf.org, website of the National Veterans Foundation, a non-profit veterans service organization now in its 35th year.

Lauria serves on the National Veterans Foundation's Honorary Board. He created the project to raise awareness and support for the National Veterans Foundation's work to meet the crisis and information needs of all veterans and their families. Founded by Vietnam Veteran, lifetime activist and co-author of the Vet Center Program Shad Meshad, the NVF was the first to offer a toll-free crisis and information hotline for veterans to help them reintegrate into civilian society.

In addition to the Lifeline for Vets suicide/crisis hotline, the NVF directs vets to services for PTSD, TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) and MST (Military Sexual Trauma) counseling.

They also provide information and resources to navigate the VA system, secure housing and employment, among other issues. The NVF's "vet-to-vet" counseling has become the gold standard for veterans services.

For over 35 years the NVF has served over 450,000 veterans and their families on their Lifeline for Vets, a toll-free hotline that's Vet-to-Vet at 888.777.4443.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You