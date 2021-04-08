Nancy & Barry Sanders Composer Fellowship Program Premieres New Works

The Los Angeles Philharmonic today announced the world premiere of new solo instrumental works by the 2020/21 cohort of the Nancy and Barry Sanders Composer Fellowship Program (CFP), which are available to view online here. The class of 20 high school students were invited to write solo pieces for members of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, which the musicians then recorded from their homes during the lockdown caused by COVID-19.

The Nancy and Barry Sanders Composer Fellowship Program was founded 14 years ago by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Steven Stucky. A one-of-a-kind opportunity for high school-age composers to become a part of the LA Phil's thriving new music community, the innovative program offers its Fellows a high level of consistent and intensive focus on the process and production of music composition, preparing them for careers in composition and giving them the tools and freedom necessary to shape the future of concert music.

Students develop their artistic voice as they grow a robust portfolio of works through an unprecedented level of access to one of the world's leading orchestras.

Under the direction of award-winning composer Andrew Norman, this year's curriculum has been reshaped to accommodate the restrictions and health measures put in place due to the pandemic, with all activities now taking place online. Meeting weekly via Zoom, the Fellows have continued their regular sessions, including working in small groups and hosting discussions. Additionally, the digital format has allowed guest speakers from all over the world to join, including Gustavo Dudamel, Music & Artistic Director of the LA Phil; and composers Ludwig Goransson, Nico Muhly, Hitomi Oba, Nathalie Joachim, Caroline Shaw and Derrick Spiva, among others. CFP alumni who are now spread across the country have also been able to join digitally.

Additional projects this year include works for string orchestra, percussion quartet, mixed chamber ensembles, and writing and recording solos for themselves on their instrument or voice. They also engaged in a new technology class where they learned about Digital Audio Workstations (DAWs)-notation software and recording and audio-editing software.

The 20 participants of the 2020/21 Nancy and Barry Sanders Composer Fellowship Program are:

Fariyan Alam, 18, senior, L.A. County High School for the Arts (LACHSA)

Jaden Amersi Anselmo, 16, sophomore, Windward School

Elijah Alexander, 18, senior, LACHSA

Cole Brown, 18, senior, Marshall Fundamental Secondary School

Clara Myers, 15, sophomore, Wildwood Middle-Upper School

Norah Fong, 17, junior, South Torrance High School

Noah Godard, 17, junior, Moorpark High School

Willa Fine Hawthorne, 17, junior, Polytechnic School i?? David Hernández, 18, senior, John Burroughs High School

Joey Karz, 18, senior, Brentwood School

Alexander Hurvitz, 18, senior, LACHSA

Oliviana Marie, 18, senior, Laurel Springs High School

Rachel Mugemancuro, 16, junior, Harvard-Westlake

Mia Ruhman (Sue Tsao Composer Fellow), 18, senior, Palisades Charter High School

Zola Saadi-Klein, 18, senior, LACHSA

Sage Shurman, 15, sophomore, Flintridge Preparatory School

Luke Sterling, 16, junior, LACHSA

Aidan Vass, 17, senior, Westlake High School

Chloe Elise Villamajor, 18, senior, The Buckley School

Sydney Wang, 18, senior, La Cañada High School i??