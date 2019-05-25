Naked Comedy DISROBED Unveiled For Hollywood Fringe Festival

The producers of the immersive hit "Love the Body Positive" return to the Hollywood Fringe Theatre Festival this June with the full-length comedy "Disrobed: Why So Clothes-Minded?" The play has been adapted and updated by Steven Vlasak, the award-winning author of "Nights at the Algonquin Round Table" from the British naturist classic "Barely Proper" by Tom Cushing. It's "Meet the Parents" with a twist: A bashful buttoned-up groom-to-be arrives to meet his fiancé's family, only to discover that they're all Naturists (Nudists), and for the festival performances so is the audience.

Directed by Brian Knudson and presented by the Southern California Naturist Association, this provocative six-actor play manages to humorously challenge what tend to be accepted notions of body image, modesty and personal acceptance, while still delivering a zippy, suspenseful and hilarious story. The whole thing takes place over an impending lunch, with plenty to chew on and food for thought.

Starring in this World Premier are Jay Broom, Vanja Renee, Travaughn Barbee, Judge Boothby, Julie Antti and Dave Faulkner. Each audience member brings a clothes bag and a towel, disrobes in a changing room, and then enters the theatre in their birthday suit for this unique experience. All photography is prohibited, and all cellphones are turned off and stowed. First-timers curious to take the plunge are encourage to attend in what is a completely safe, private and contained setting.

The Hollywood Fringe Festival is the nation's largest independent theatre festival, with 2,000 performances of over 380 individual shows in 30 venues, all within a single square mile of Hollywood. Pulling from Los Angeles' deep talent base of actors, directors, writers and producers, the Festival runs from June 12-30 and presents a wide range of innovative and edgy shows. "Disrobed" is one of them.

More information and tickets are available at www.hff19.org/6210







