Nadia Sirota Joins CAP UCLA 19-20 Artists In Residence

Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA (CAP UCLA) announces a creative development partnership with violist, broadcaster, curator and CAP alum Nadia Sirota. Starting this fall, Nadia will serve as Artist-In-Residence with CAP-UCLA, developing her new podcast and concert series Living Music with Nadia Sirota.

Over the course of five seasons, CAP-UCLA will be Sirota's creative producing partner, with the podcast and series ultimately finding a home in CAP's Nimoy Theater, scheduled to open in the fall of 2021. Living Music with Nadia Sirota is a concert series and podcast that de-mystifies classical music, bringing its major players down to earth and into your headphones.

Sirota has years of collaborative experience with musicians, including fellow CAP Alum Nico Muhly, allowing her to draw on her intimate knowledge of their music to connect listeners with the intricacies of their work. Nadia's previous podcast, Meet the Composer, won a 2015 Peabody Award.

CAP UCLA's Artist Residency Program provides local and national artists creative time and necessary space for the development of new work. Nadia joins Toshi Reagon, Lynette Wallworth, Eiko Otake, Constance Hockaday and Suzanne Bocanegra as this season's Artists In Residence.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You