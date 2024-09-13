Na Leo Pilimehana to Perform at Downey Theatre in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Aloha Everywhere Concert Series presented by Hawaiian Island Creations Lifestyle returns to the Downey Theatre on Saturday, October 19 at 7pm, bringing the best in Hawaiian music to Los Angeles featuring Na Leo Pilimehana, the world's top-selling female Hawaiian music group celebrating their 40th anniversary. Opening for Na Leo Pilimehana is FAIVA, the popular Polynesian/Hawaiian musical trio from SoCal.

Spend an evening enjoying the musical spirit of the Hawaiian Islands and its welcoming aloha culture.

It was 40 years ago that the world was introduced to the harmony of three high school friends, Nalani Jenkins, Lehua Kalima, and Angela Morales, singing on stage at the Brown Bags to Stardom talent contest at the Waikiki Shell. It was that performance that started it all for Na Leo Pilimehana and changed the direction of contemporary music in Hawai`i. With their original song “Local Boys,” Na Leo Pilimehana won the talent competition and put themselves on the map as musicians. To this day, “Local Boys” remains the #1 selling single in Hawai`i's history. That was only the beginning. Today, the Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning Na Leo Pilimehana has over 23 CDs, and wrote, recorded, and performed more than 20 number one hits, with two of them hitting the top 25 on national charts, their music has marked life's milestones for fans with their music becoming the playlist of their lives.

Organic good vibes and blissful harmonies light up the authentic uplifting sound of FAIVA across an ever-expanding repertoire. Made up of lifelong musicians Dr. Grant Muāgututiʻa, Vaea Aʻetonu, and Loa Greyson, FAIVA embodies the power of shared passion, vision, and devotion for the music of Polynesia. Though each member of FAIVA traces their ancestry to the islands of Sāmoa, they found their connection while living in Southern California. Nominated "2023 Best International Pacific Artist" by Pacific Music Awards, FAIVA embraces their heritage and infuses their music with the rich cultural traditions of Samoan music.

"We are excited to bring the Aloha Everywhere Music Series to Downey. Hawaiian music fans will enjoy our upcoming line-up as we bring culture, dance, and aloha everywhere," noted Patrick Landeza, Executive Director of HIC Lifestyle.

The next Aloha Everywhere concert will be the sensational three-time Grammy Award-Winner Kalani Pe‘a performing a holiday show on December 14, 2024, celebrating the warmth and special ‘aloha' of the season, sharing much-loved songs from both western and Hawaiian roots. Kalani Pe‘a is quite charismatic with a beautiful and powerful presence who will share the stage with special guests Kumu Hula Chase Keoki Wang and Hālau Nā Mamo O Pana'ewa.

The Aloha Everywhere Concert Series, presented by Hawaiian Island Creations (HIC) Lifestyle, started as a small surf shop on Oahu's Windward shore. Through a commitment to quality, service and aloha spirit, the brand has built a reputation as an icon of Hawaiian surfing recognized throughout the world. The retail chain has grown to include seventeen stores across three islands, providing authentic Hawaiian surf gear to both locals and visitors alike and they subsequently branched out into the world of presenting Hawaiian music's top artists, bringing excellent music, cultivating community, and nurturing culture by spreading aloha everywhere.

WHEN: Saturday, October 19, 2024; 7 p.m.

WHERE: Downey Theatre, 8435 Firestone Blvd., Downey, CA 90241

PARKING: FREE on-site parking

TICKETS: $40 - $65

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL